11 Can’t-Miss Events + Festivals in Howard County This Fall

Check out some of Howard County’s fall offerings, from festivals to ghost tours to concert series.

Howard County, Maryland — less than an hour from Washington, D.C. — is an ideal place to visit this fall, as it offers a plethora of breweries, distilleries and wineries, top restaurants, family-friendly adventures, pick-your-own farms and more.

You can visit the Merriweather District, historic Ellicott City, Koreatown, and there are great places to stay for those looking to make a weekend, including hotels and resorts like Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel and Turf Valley Resort.

“We offer a wonderful, relaxing, serene experience, where you can bond with family and friends, and have a little more quiet than you would in a city like D.C.,” says Theresa Pickett, marketing content and communications manager at Visit Howard County. “We still offer so many amenities, so you’re never far from wonderful shops, entertainment or festivals.”

And this fall, there are plenty of exciting events on tap that you won’t want to miss. Check out a few of our top picks here.

9.13

“Rocky” at Merriweather Post Pavilion

The 1977 Academy Award-winning fan-favorite “Rocky,” starring Sylvester Stallone, will be shown with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra playing the score. 7:30 p.m. $25+. 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Columbia, MD; merriweathermusic.com // @merriweatherpp

9.13-10.28

Haunted Savage Mill Tour at Historic Savage Mill

On Fridays and Saturdays, check out this history of this working mill, where many ghosts still walk the hallways. And apparently, there’s a little girl who likes to “trip the living.” 8 p.m. $20. 8600 Foundry St. Savage, MD; mdhistorytours.com // @ellicottcityhistorytours

9.13-11.17

Mt. Misery Ghost Walk at the Museum of Howard County History

Every Friday, you can learn about the town’s eerie history in the places the legends are said to have occurred. Reservations required. 8:30 p.m. $20. 8328 Court Ave. Ellicott City, MD; mdhistorytours.com // @ellicottcityhistorytours

9.13-11.18

Haunted Main Street Tour at the Howard County Welcome Center

Every Saturday, you can learn about the ghosts of this 250-year-old town. With a legacy that long, there will be a new story around every corner. 8:30 p.m. $20. 8267 Main St. Ellicott City, MD; mdhistorytours.com // @ellicottcityhistorytours

9.16

HCPD Retired Officers’ Association Car Show

Check out the coolest and most interesting car models at this show, where there will also be food trucks and live music, as well as awards near the end. 10 a.m. Free+. 6751 Columbia Gateway Dr. Columbia, MD; visithowardcounty.com // @visithocomd

9.16-9.17

The Festival of India at Howard County Fair Association in West Friendship

Diwali Mela’s two-day event will include both classical and Bollywood dancing, vocal performances, games and an appearance by Meenal Manikandan, who won Mrs. Bharat USA in 2021. 12 p.m. Free. 2210 Fairgrounds Rd. West Friendship, MD; festivalofbharat.org

9.16-11.5

Pumpkin Picking + More at Clark’s Elioak Farm

This local farm offers pumpkin picking, hayrides and corn mazes to get families in the fall spirit. Clark’s Elioak Farm also offers an enchanted forest with whimsical sculptures, which was used by director John Waters in the movie “Cry Baby.” 10 a.m. $8. 10500 Clarksville Pk. Ellicott City, MD; clarklandfarm.com // @clarkselioakfarm

9.17

St. Louis Concert Series at the Clarksville Commons Shopping Center

Featuring D.C.-based jazz quintet The Way, this series also has new music coming every week. 4 p.m. Free. 12230-12250 Clarksville Pk. Clarksville, MD; clarksvillecommons.com

9.19-9.26

Tuesday Live at the White Oak Tavern

Musical acts take to the stage every week to provide some chill sounds to your evening. 6 p.m. Free+. 10030 Baltimore National Pk. Ellicott City, MD; thewhiteoaktavern.com // @thewhiteoaktavern



9.23-10.29

Fall Festival at Mary Land’s Farm

Every weekend, hang at the farm and experience animal encounters, scavenger hunts, a corn maze, pumpkin picking and other events for kids. 9 a.m. $13+. 4979 Sheppard Ln. Ellicott City, MD; maryslandfarm.com // @maryslandfarm

10.7

Hops & Harvest Festival at Merriweather Park

This is a must-attend event for those who seek to explore the intricate world of craft beer, local ciders, fine wines, exquisite spirits, delectable cuisine and the vibrant community spirit that defines Columbia. But there’s more than drinks on the menu and foodies will be just as happy. The festival boasts a mouthwatering selection of culinary delights prepared by local food vendors, including farm-to-table creations and globally inspired fusion dishes.

Entertainment abounds as well, as live music is played throughout the day by local bands such as DJ Chris Tharp, Miss Moon Rising and Big Rig Bender. For little ones, a designated kids’ zone offers a variety of activities to keep young attendees engaged, including face painting, games and arts and crafts. 12 p.m. $15+. 10431 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Columbia, MD; hopsandharvestfest.com // @hopsandharvestfestival

To see a complete schedule of events in Howard County, visit www.visithowardcounty.com.

