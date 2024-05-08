Life
National Mall Kickball: Sports with a Historical Backdrop
May 8, 2024 @ 8:00am
Check out photos from one of DC Fray’s most scenic spring 2024 leagues.
DC Fray’s spring 2024 kickball league was played with the most iconic backdrop: the National Mall. Amidst the historic scenery, players brought their A game bringing fun and competition to the field. After the game, players attended Astro Beer Hall to enjoy a drink and mingle with other DMV-area kickball enthusiasts. With this exciting outing, kickball made an unlikely matchup with D.C.’s most iconic historical site. Photos by Aey Jay Photography.