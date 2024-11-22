Which of these 4 D.C. New Year’s Eve Parties is Perfect for You?

With New Year’s Eve around the corner, finding the perfect celebration can feel like a challenge.

Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up four guaranteed good times in D.C. that promise unforgettable vibes. From live bands, dance-floor DJs, or nostalgic cover hits, each event brings its own unique style and unique sounds from soulful performances to glittering disco nights.

Ready to find your perfect way to ring in 2025? Let’s dive into the options!

1. 49 Winchester at 9:30 Club

Time: Doors open at 9:00 PM

Doors open at 9:00 PM Venue: 9:30 Club, 815 V St NW, Washington, DC 20001

9:30 Club, 815 V St NW, Washington, DC 20001 Tickets: $55 – Event Information

Why Pick This Party:

If you’re a fan of live music, 49 Winchester’s heartfelt blend of Americana and country rock will deliver an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience. The 9:30 Club, an iconic venue for touring bands, provides an intimate setting perfect for music lovers who want to celebrate with great energy and a live band.

#FrayLife Tip:

Arrive early to secure parking at the nearby Reeves Center Garage on 14th Street. After the show, keep the good vibes going at The Brixton, a rooftop bar just a short walk away.

2. Sammy Rae & The Friends at The Anthem

Time: Doors open at 6:30 PM; Show at 8:00 PM

Doors open at 6:30 PM; Show at 8:00 PM Venue: The Anthem, 901 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20024

The Anthem, 901 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20024 Tickets: $75-$125 – Event Information

Why Pick This Party:

Featuring Sammy Rae & The Friends, Ripe, Jukebox the Ghost, and Oh He Dead, this concert boasts a diverse lineup of current touring groups spanning funk, indie-pop, and soul. If you want a big show with multiple acts and a high-energy atmosphere, The Anthem’s spacious venue and incredible sound system make this party a must.

#FrayLife Tip:

Traffic at The Wharf can be rough, a rideshare might be the bet to beat traffic. Arrive early for dinner vibes and water views at one of the many Wharf restaurants!

3. Gimme Gimme Disco at The Atlantis

Time: Doors open at 9:30 PM

Doors open at 9:30 PM Venue: The Atlantis, 2047 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

The Atlantis, 2047 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001 Tickets: $55 – Event Information

Why Pick This Party:

For disco fans and dance floor enthusiasts, Gimme Gimme Disco is the ultimate DJ-based dance party inspired by ABBA. You’ll be grooving to ’70s and ’80s disco classics in one of D.C.’s most intimate and iconic venues. Bring your best glitter and platforms to fully embrace the disco vibes.

#FrayLife Tip:

Public transportation is your friend in the U Street Corridor—hop off at the U Street Metro Station. After the party, refuel at Ben’s Chili Bowl, a local legend just steps away.

4. White Ford Bronco at Lincoln Theatre

Time: Doors open at 8:00 PM

Doors open at 8:00 PM Venue: Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St NW, Washington, DC 20009 Tickets: $55 – Event Information

Why Pick This Party:

White Ford Bronco, D.C.’s top ’90s cover band, is perfect for those craving nostalgia. Sing along to your favorite hits from the ’90s in the historic Lincoln Theatre, a storied venue that has hosted legendary performances for over a century.

#FrayLife Tip:

Parking can be tricky near U Street, so consider using the nearby Metro station. For a pre-show drink, check out Service Bar for unique cocktails and a cozy vibe.

Whether you’re into live bands, DJs, or nostalgic cover music, Fray is on a mission to help you make fun possible! These New Year’s Eve parties showcase the best of D.C.’s entertainment scene.