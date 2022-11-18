World Cup 2022 Watch Party Roundup

The FIFA World Cup 2022 starts this weekend. If you need a place to watch the games, look no further. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity. We’ll be updating this roundup as more watch parties are announced.

Across the Pond

Reservations will be accepted for all Group matches – please scroll down for specific match information. Please note if anyone in your party is under 21. $10. 11 a.m. Across the Pond: 1732 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; acrosstheponddc.com // @acrossthepond_pub

Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse

Admission is 21 and over unless accompanied by a parent. Seating is first come, first served. Please reserve online for a chance to win prizes!!! Free. 2 p.m. Arlington Drafthouse: 2903 Columbia Pike Arlington, VA; arlingtondrafthouse.com // @arlington_drafthouse

Astro Beer Hall

Astro Beer Hall is the Official DC Home of the American Outlaws & the Best Damn Spot to Watch USA in the World Cup! Doors open at 6am on USA Match Days with Food & Drink Specials out the wazoo! Free. 6 a.m. Astro Beer Hall: 1306 G St. NW, DC; astrobeerhall.com // @astrobeerhall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Astro Beer Hall (@astrobeerhall)

Barkhaus

Join us in celebrating one of the world’s biggest sporting events at your pup’s favorite bar! Barkhaus will ring in the first World Cup match with a mini “festival” for both dogs and humans. Sunday, August 20th, Portion of Proceeds go to support Action Against Hunger! 11 a.m. Barkhaus: 529 East Howell Ave. Alexandria, VA, DC; brewskibrakhous.com // @barkhaus_

Biergarten Haus

Join us for ALL the games. We have the space, we have the TVs, we have the wings, & most importantly… we have the beer! College football, NFL, World Cup, Premier League, watch all the games here! Free. Biergarten Haus: 1355 H St. NE, DC; Biergartenhaus.com // @biergartenhaus

Blackfinn Ameripub

Come watch every World Cup game at Blackfinn DC! We will be open for every game: 5AM, 8AM, 11AM, & 2PM. With food and drink features, HD TVs, jumbo screens, and more, we are your World Cup HQ! Free+. 5 a.m. Blackfinn Ameripub: 1620 I St. NW, DC; blackfinndc.com // @blackfinndmv

Boundary Stone

The Bloomingdale Pub will open at 1 p.m. daily to air the World Cup matches, and on days the US plays earlier, they will open to accommodate. The pub will run happy hour during all weekday World Cup games, as well: $5 local drafts, $6 select wines by the glass, $6 Draft Old Fashioneds + Manhattans, $7 Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich + Fried Fish Sandwich, $1.50 Oysters. Free+. 1 p.m. Boundary Stone: 116 Rhode Island Ave. NW, DC; boundarystonedc.com // @boundarystonedc

Brookland’s Finest

Will open early on Monday, November 21st at 2 p.m. to air the first U.S. game and will offer all-day happy hour. Specials include $6 beers, $7 rail drinks, and $10 wine and house cocktails such as the Bustin’ Loose (bourbon, berry cayenne syrup, lemon juice & ginger beer) and the Wassail (a spiked apple cider with the imbiber’s choice of bourbon, brandy, or rum). Free+. 2 p.m. Brookland’s Finest: 3126 12th St. NE, DC; brooklandsfinest.com // @brooklands_finest

B Live

B Live in Clarendon is offering game day food specials for the World Cup from Nov. 20 – Dec.18 including $10 for any speciality burger and fries and $2 off all snacks (including wings, cheese fries, mac n cheese croquettes, etc). They will also offer a Game Day Happy Hour with $4 domestics, $5 craft beers, $5 house wines, $6 rail drinks, $19 pitchers and $10 off margarita towers. For every goal scored, shooters will be half off for five minutes. A rotating array of domestic beers will be discounted for $2.50 when the U.S. team plays and Mahou beers will be $3 when Spain is playing. They will also be hosting raffles and giveaways, with prizes including jerseys. Sport your USA jersey for the first USA game and receive a B Live gift card. Free+. 11 a.m. B Live: 2854 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; bliveva.com // blive_va

Belga Cafe

Join us for a watch party and let’s cheer the Belgian team TOGETHER!!!! We are having a raffle with prices featuring one of Belgium’s signature beers: DUVEL! Free. 2 p.m. Belga Cafe: 514 8th St. SE, DC; belgacafe.com // @belgacafe

The Brig

Soccer Fans!! Looking for a place to watch the FIFA World Cup? Join us at The Brig and enjoy World Cup- SpecialsFree+. 8 a.m. The Brig: 1007 8th St. SE, DC; thebrig.com // @thebringwdc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the brig (@thebrigwdc)

Clarendon Ballroom

Clarendon Ballroom will be showing the World Cup games on its 60 foot projector and 20-television wall with sound piped in to level up your World Cup viewing! Entry is free, and private “tailgating” couch sections for reservation are available with your very own cooler and couch. They’ll offer Happy Hour and pregame specials from 11AM – 2PM with $35 Budweiser “Stadium Can” buckets, $25 Stella pitchers, an $8 Orange KRSH, and a $5 Blueberry Mojito KRSH. All day specials include $45 Budweiser “Stadium Can” buckets and $8 Radeberger Pounders or 2 for $13. There will also be giveaways, food specials from newly opened “Disco Pizza” inside the bar, and a game area with cornhole, water pong, and giant jenga. Free+. 11 a.m. Clarendon Ballroom: 3185 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; clarendonballroomva.com // @clarendonballroom_va

Clubhouse DC

Clubhouse will be the premier World Cup watch bar for Croatia! We will be open to the public most games.We are the home of the Croatian fans and there will be tickets sold at the door and through eventbrite for Croatian games to benefit Children’s Home “Vrbina” in Croatia. We are open to the public during rest of the World Cup games. $15. 10 a.m. Clubhouse: 1070 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; clubhousedc.com // @clubhouse_dc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clubhouse DC (@clubhouse_dc)

The Diner

Kick off the 2022 World Cup at the Diner! Check out our story highlight for week 1 schedule. Free. 10 a.m. The Diner: 2453 18th St. NW, DC; dinerdc.com // @dinerdc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Diner (@dinerdc)

Duffy’s Irish Pub

We limit tickets to make sure everyone has a seat that purchases a ticket. Doors Open at 1 p.m. $42 per person for all you can drink on select draft beer with reserved seat/table, late Tickets will cost more. Open Bar on select Draft Beer and Cider from 2pm until the end of the game (Last call at 90 minute mark). $8 Jameson or Fireball Shots. Full food menu available for purchase to include Duffy’s Famous Wings. Limited tickets will be sold so that everyone can enjoy themselves. You must have a ticket to get in. You can reserve a single bar stool or bar stool plus 1 or 2. Group tickets are available for tables of 3 , 4, 6, 8 Choice of specific table within your seating category will be on a first come, first served basis. $42+. 1 p.m. Duffy’s Irish Pub: 2153 P St. NW, DC; dcduffys.com // @duffysirishpub

El Patio

We will be open on Nov. 22 for the first Argentinean game at 5 A.M. Enjoy this world cup with the best Argentine food and soccer ambience at el patio. All Argentinean matches will be streamed. Free+. 5 a.m. El Patio: 5240 Randolph Rd. Rockville, MD; elpatiointernational.com // @elpatioargentinerestaurant

Elephant & Castle

Supports The Netherlands, so wear your orange. The pub will be only open for matches 8 a.m. or later. Free+. 8 a.m. Elephant Castle: 1201 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; elephantcastle.com // @elephantcastle

Franklin Hall

Franklin Hall is the place to be for all your World Cup action. Open everyday at 10:30am. Full kitchen menu available. Free & fast wifi, so bring your laptop and work from the Hall! Drink and food specials galore! Starting Sunday November 20th for USA’s 11am match! Now Join the Beer Party, Pick A Table, Drink Properly, & Cheer on the Country of Your Choice! (We’ll be USA-ing all over the place!) Free. 10:30 a.m. Franklin Hall: 1348 Florida Ave. NW, DC; Franklinhalldc.com // @franklinhalldc

Hook Hall

Spend a day watching Spain and Germany compete in the World Cup with your friends at the DC Soccer Club. We are partnering with the DC Food Project for this event and the price of a ticket will be one donation. Please visit dcfoodproject.org for more information on DC Food Project’s wonderful programs! There are only 250 available tickets, so get them while you can! DCSC World Cup Watch Party is happening on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Free+. 1:30 p.m. Hook Hall: 3400 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; hookhall.com // @hookhall_dc

Johnny Pistolas

Put on your favorite team’s jersey, grab their spirit and join us for guzzling, grub; and good natured grumbling! This event usually sells out and we hit capacity. Need to be on guest list to access. GRUB ZONE: 1.Beer Bucket :5 Bud Lights = $20, 5 Coronas = $25. 2.Bottle/Table Service:Two Wycliff Champagnes for a group of 6 people = $200. 3. FULL FOOD MENU. Come one, come all; YOU CAN FLY SOLO TOO:) This is the most friendliest event you have ever attended! Feel free to invite your friends. They don’t necessarily have to be members. Celebrate your birthdays or your moments in life with us. Event is 21+. Free+. 1 p.m. Johnny Pistolas: 2333 18th St. NW, DC; eventbrite.com // @johnnypistolas\

La Cosecha

Catch the games live on our big screen and enjoy delicious food and drink specials from your La Cosecha favorites! Grand Cata: $10 Vinos de la Casa, $5 Medalla Lager, $25 Buckets of Medalla Lager. La Casita Pupuseria: 2 pupusas + 1 beer for $11. Serenata: $3 beers and $10 themed cocktails. Las Gemelas: $4 draft Modelo and $2 off margaritas. Free+. 8 a.m. La Cosecha: 1280 4TH St. NE, DC; lacosechadc.com // @lacosechadc

Le Fantome

Will offer a variety of promotions during the duration of the World Cup. Games will be shown at the bar beginning at 7AM daily and fans can spike their coffees for just $1 when they order a breakfast sandwich from the new early morning menu at Top Chef D.C. winner Kevin Sbraga’s hot chicken joint Sonny & Sons. Menu options include a crispy chicken biscuit, traditional bacon or sausage & egg sandwiches, and a fried chicken & egg sandwich-all of which are served with a 12oz coffee ($10). At the bar, all Le Fantome’s domestic and wide-reaching international draft beer offerings will be $5 during World Cup matches. Free+. 7 a.m. Le Fantome Food Hall: 4501 Woodberry Street, Riverdale, MD; lefantomefoodhall.com // @lefantomeriverdale

Metrobar

Join us for the World Cup opener and ongoing tournament watch parties with our friends at the Washington Spirit, DC SCORES, and District Sports! Free. 10 a.m. Metro Bar: 40 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC; metrobardc.com // @metrobardc

Midlands

World Cup is right around the corner! What do you need to know? 1. We will be open at 8am for the early games. We have TV’s inside and outside! *Only closed for Thanksgiving** 2. Drink specials including $1 off. 3. Hot coffee, nitro cold brew, Bloody Marys and more! 4. No reservations taken. All seating will be open seating. 5. Sound will be on for all matches EXCEPT during the Michigan vs Ohio State game. That sound will be on the Michigan game. 6. Kitchen will not be open until 2pm during the week, but you are welcome to bring your own food! Call your mother delii is right next door so grab a delicious bagel and come watch some World Cup with us! 7. WE HAVE FREE WIFI so your ‘office’ could be at one of our tables. Free+. 8 A.M. Midlands: 3333 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; midlandsdc.com // @midlands_dc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Midlands Beer Garden (@midlands_dc)

Pizzeria Paradiso

Will host “Games in the Game Room” for all three opening U.S. games at its Georgetown location. Deals including a $20 deal for a nine-inch pizza and a draft beer, and a $35 “All You Can Eat Pizza” deal that include limitless pizza plus up to 4 select drafts. Guests will be able compete in arcade games, pinball and more while watching their teams compete; the game room will open 30 minutes prior to kick-off on November 21, 25 and 29. Free+. Pizzeria Paradiso Georgetown: 3282 M St. NW, DC; eatyourpizza.com // @eatyourpizza

Port City Brewing

We will be projecting all U.S.A group matches in our indoor beer garden and have the sound on for the game as well. Come support our men’s national team as they take on Wales. We do not have a food truck scheduled on November 21st, but feel free to bring your own food or order delivery. Free. 2 p.m. Port City Brewing Company: 3950 Wheeler Ave. Alexandria, VA; portcitybrewing.com // @portcitybrew

Proper 21

Proper 21 is hosting FIFA World Cup Qatar. Watch the World Cup with us and enjoy special food and drink menus. Free+. 11 a.m. Proper 21: 1319 F St. NW, DC; proper21.com // @proper21dc

Queen Vic

FIFA World Cup 2022 early opening schedule opens at 8 a.m. $5. 12 p.m. Queen Vic: 1206 H St. NE, DC; thequeenvicdc.com // @queenvicdc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Queen Vic (@queenvicdc)

Silver Branch Brewing

Internationally-inspired craft beer is the perfect match to a world-class tourney. From Central Europe to the Americas, Silver Branch Brewing celebrates the cultures that helped set the foundation of our craft beer. We’re open early for the World Cup! Our taproom hours begin at 11 a.m. for the group stage, and 1 p.m. for the knockout stage. Check our schedule for game times. Free. 11 a.m. Silver Branch Brewing: 8401 Colesville Rd. #150, Silver Spring, MD; silverbranchbrewing.com // @silverbranchus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Branch Brewing Company (@silverbranchus)

Solace Outpost

We will be open for viewing of all World Cup games with the exception of the 5AM games. Free+. 10 a.m. Solace Outpost: 71 Potomac Ave. SE,DC; solacebrewing.com // @solacebrewing

The Royal

Is extending their happy hour and breakfast combo specials for you to enjoy while you watch the games. Free+. 10 a.m. The Royal: 501 Florida Ave. NW, DC; theroyaldc.com // @theroyal_dc

WORLD CUP ⚽️ // consider us your neighborhood tournament viewing spot for the next month! ✨ if you’re looking for low-key not-a-sports-bar bar vibes, we’ve got a brand new TV above the bar where we’ll air 10am, 11am & 2pm games! we’ll also have extended HH & breakfast specials! pic.twitter.com/FJen276xrJ — Royal DC (@TheRoyalDC) November 16, 2022

The Welsh Government and Dupont Festival Present “Soccer in the Circle”

The Welsh Government and Dupont Festival are proud to present “Soccer in the Circle,” a full day World Cup cultural celebration with match screenings. The event will take place in Dupont Circle National Park on Monday, November 21. The cultural celebration that is centered around community and a collective passion for soccer will begin at 9 a.m. Festivities will include a live painting collaboration between a Welsh and American artist, a DJ sponsored by the Dupont Circle BID, a live screening of the Netherlands vs Senegal FIFA World Cup match at 11 a.m., Welsh culinary favorites, a raffle, giveaways, and a live screening of the USA vs Wales game at 2 p.m. Free. 9 a.m. Dupont Circle: Dupont Circle, DC; gov.uk

Join us in Dupont Circle on Nov. 21! We’ll be there with a chance to win a pair of authentic RFK stadium seats – the venue that hosted @USMNT more than any other in the world! 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇳🇱🇸🇳 RSVP here: https://t.co/zU88gJvtL3 pic.twitter.com/6Dd3Txlntn — Farewell RFK Stadium (@FarewellRFK) November 17, 2022

The Grill from Ipanema

The stronghold for the Brazil team, opens early for the first three matches. Reservations suggested. Free+. 12 p.m. The Grill from Ipanema: 1858 Columbia Rd. NW, DC; thegrillfromipanema.com // @grillfromipanema

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Grill From Ipanema (@grillfromipanema)

Wunder Garten

Wunder Garten’s World Cup viewing parties will take place over four weeks, from November 20th to December 18th. A handful of the matches will be sponsored by and or attended by the embassies of Germany, Spain, Wales, Australia, UK, Switzerland, Portugal, Canada, and Uruguay. Other partners for the World Cup viewing parties include, the Washington Spirit, District Sports, and DC Scores. Throughout the four weeks of games, Wunder Garten will be having drink specials, large screen TVs inside and outside, breakfast, burgers, and different tents to watch the games in. Make sure to attend the matches with partner embassies to get some great swag gear! Also while you’re at Wunder Garten visit our Christmas Tree lot opening up after Thanksgiving! Free. 2 p.m. Wunder Garten: 1101 First St. NE, DC; wundergartendc.com // @wundergartendc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wunder Garten DC (@wundergartendc)

Not exactly a watch party but worth mentioning…

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

Will be offering a special $32 box of World Cup themed mini doughnuts beginning on Monday, November 21st. The box includes doughnuts inspired by all participating countries in World Cup Group B as well as the host country, Qatar. Pre-orders will be available beginning November 18th and each box includes the following flavors: Wales (Apple Crumble): Apple Cider Glaze, Apple Compote Filling, Chopped Oatmeal Cookie Crumble, Iran (Tahini): Tahini Glaze, Dark Chocolate Drizzle, Qatar (Baklava): Honey Glaze, Crisp Phyllo, Chopped Pistachios, Honey Drizzle, Cinnamon Sugar, England (Strawberries and Cream): Cream Cheese Glaze, Strawberry Jam Filing, Vanilla Glaze with Star Sprinkles, and vanilla Glaze with Green Shredded Coconut, and a Mini Soccer Ball. $32. Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken: 1308 G St. NW, DC; astrodoughnuts.com // @astrodoughnuts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Astro Doughnuts (@astrodoughnuts)

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.