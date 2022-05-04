Where to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the District

Cinco de Mayo is a day of remembrance for the Mexican army’s triumph at Puebla. To commemorate the 160th anniversary and great significance of this Mexican holiday, enjoy the finest selection of Mexican food, drinks and music that the District has to offer. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

Day Party at Tequila & Taco

Start Tequila & Taco’s celebration of Cinco de Mayo at nine in the morning for an hour of five cent margaritas (yes, you are reading this correctly)! For the rest of the day, enjoy an outdoor day party in the heart of Alexandria’s wonderful Carlyle neighborhood. Free. 9 a.m. Tequila & Taco: 540 John Carlyle St., Alexandria, VA; alexandriataco.com // @tequilatacoalexandria

Happy Hour at Toro Toro

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with cervezas and margaritas at Toro Toro’s extended happy hour. Alongside drinks, try a wide selection of Pan-Latin small bites before heading downstairs to Toro Toro’s dance floor at 10 p.m. for a DJ set. $6+. 3 p.m. Toro Toro: 1300 I St. NW, DC; eattorotoro.com // @torotorodc

Rooftop Celebration at Hotel Hive

Watch the sunset and take in the stunning views of Washington on Hotel Hive’s rooftop this Cinco de Mayo. This celebration includes live mariachi music, authentic tacos and margarita and beer specials on Don Julio Tequila and Modelo. $20. 4 p.m. Hotel Hive: 2224 F St., DC hotelhive.com // @hotelhive

Puebla in the US at the Mexican Cultural Institute

For the 160th anniversary of Cinco de Mayo, the Mexican Cultural Institute will celebrate the art, culture and traditions of Puebla. The Mexican Cultural Institute is committed to enriching the relationship between Mexico and the United States by sharing Mexico’s vibrant cultural past and present with the local community. Free. Multiple times. Mexican Cultural Institute: 2829 16th St. NW, DC; instituteofmexicodc.org

Cinco DC Mayo at Hook Hall

This two-day Cinco de Mayo weekend celebration at Hook Hall’s premier beer garden is packed with live music, drinks and bites to eat. This festive environment includes a beer upon admission, a traditional mariachi performance and a lucha libre wrestling showcase. $24.99-39.99. 7.p.m. Hook Hall: 3400 Georgia Avenue Northwest, DC; hookhall.com // @hookhall_dc

