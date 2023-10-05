Calling All Caps Fans: The Upcoming Season Offers Unique Game Experiences

The Washington Capitals season debuts with a new pregame music series, more than 20 theme nights and 16 all-fan giveaways.

The 2023-2024 Washington Capitals season opens October 13 and promises fresh, exciting programming for fans.

“This year, fans can expect their Caps experience to be better and even more unique than years past,” says Frank O’Brien, Washington Caps director of fan experience. “We’re hosting a new, music-focused pregame series, and offering the most all-fan giveaways we’ve ever had.”

A top highlight of this year’s season is the new pregame music series held at District E, the premier live-event theater located across from Capital One Arena. The series will feature five concerts in a variety of themes and genres, including country, a Margaritaville night and a Grateful Dead night.

Attendees can also take home a complimentary piece of merchandise that aligns with each concert’s theme, such as a cowboy hat and Hawaiian T-shirt.

Shows run November through April and are slated for the two hours before each game’s faceoff. Food and drink specials will be available, and patrons can attend without a game ticket.

“We encourage everyone in the community to attend,” O’Brien says. “We wanted to try out fresh ideas to enhance the game and overall Caps experience.”

The season, which runs through April 15, also features more traditional theme nights and giveaways. Several fall highlights include the red carpet-themed season opener, presented by GEICO on October 13; Oktoberfest, presented by Logan’s Sausage on October 27, where special ticket holders can receive an exclusive Capitals Oktoberfest beer stein; and Capsgiving on November 22, which includes a Capsgiving T-shirt all-fan giveaway.

O’Brien’s personal favorite is the Chia Milano giveaway, a Chia Planter modeled after left winger Sonny Milano who is known for “the best hair in the league.” O’Brien notes this as a nod to the Caps’ affection for and support of its players, who he aims to celebrate through the fan experience.

“We have such a great core group of guys, and we want to highlight and build them up,” O’Brien says. “This helps brand them in a fun way that gets fans excited.”

The schedule also includes several community nights, including Hockey Talks, a mental health awareness night presented by MedStar Health; Hockey Fights Cancer, presented by Leidos; and Pride night. Each event is focused on education and raising awareness of featured communities to help advocate for their needs in D.C.

“[It’s important to us to] highlight the people and organizations that are doing good work in these spaces,” O’Brien says. “We want to help build these communities more and make sure they are represented.”

The Caps offer a variety of ticketing options, including individual tickets, season memberships, flex plans with preselected games and a VIP package with premier seating and hospitality. For the partiers out there, they also offer an all-inclusive package that includes unlimited beer and wine and a meal ticket.

Channeling the sports slogan “games are more fun in groups,” the Caps also offer special group ticket packages for 10 or more people. These include a special price and a complimentary baseball hat for ticket holders. Group tickets are available to all — corporations, teams and friend groups alike — and range from $50-$225 depending on game tier.

Darren Montgomery, the Caps’ senior vice president of ticket sales and arena events, says the group ticket package is one of his favorite ticketing products.

“It incentivizes people to bring more of their friends and community to enjoy the game,” he says. “And they also get to take home a piece of merchandise to commemorate their experience.”

For the 2023-2024 season and beyond, O’Brien envisions an unforgettable fan experience, one patrons can continue savoring long after it’s ended.

“We want to make sure that every fan, existing or new, comes in and has a great time,” he says. “That includes how the game is presented, what they see on the boards, who we highlight or honor that night. We want them to take away something that’s different from every other sporting event they’ve attended.”

And that goes for every game, regardless of the competition or the outcome.

“Every game is very unique in its own right — you never know what’s going to happen,” O’Brien says. “My vision is that we provide fans with a tremendous experience to take home with them, no matter what the play is on the ice.”

For the full season schedule, visit nhl.com/capitals/schedule. Learn more about the Caps’ theme nights and promotions and purchase tickets at washcaps.com/tickets. Keep up with the Caps throughout the season on Instagram @capitals; or check out some killer plays on their YouTube channel @capitals.

Want first access to select activities and events around D.C.? Join the District Fray community, where you’ll access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.