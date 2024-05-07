Number Nine LGBTQ+ Bar Announces 2 for 1 on EVERYTHING

What’s better than a buy one get one sale?

Almost nothing – except maybe when it’s every day, and on everything. Logan Circle staple Number Nine announced their new happy hour deal where you can have the thrill of a good BOGO every day of the week. We met up with our friends over at Stonewall Sports to check it out.

Number Nine’s two story, indoor-outdoor lounge brings the party with tasty sips, vibey DJ beats, and an atmosphere that exudes so much joy that we were able to catch it on camera. It’s the unicorn of all deals where you get MORE than what you paid for.

Want to experience it for yourself? Stop by from open till 7 p.m. for their 2 for 1 deals on anything and everything. Cheers! Photos by Ben Droz.

