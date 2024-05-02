Day of Play at RFK: A community’s celebration of fun

Check out photos from Events D.C.’s annual Day of Play event.

Families and guests of all ages were treated to a thrilling day of fun as they joined Events DC’s Day of Play at RFK! This exciting, community-oriented event transformed The Fields at RFK Campus into a fun day of games, delicious food selections and music in Washington D.C.

With the event taking place during District of Columbia Public School’s (DCPS) spring break, both kids and adults of all ages were able to play.

