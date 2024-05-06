DelYeah! Bluegrass Bliss at DelFest 2024

DelFest, the celebrated bluegrass festival founded by Del McCoury, is gearing up for another foot-stomping year in beautiful Cumberland, Maryland from May 23-26, 2024. The picturesque Allegany County Fairgrounds will once again transform into a mecca for bluegrass, roots, and newgrass lovers from around the country.

First held in 2008, DelFest has solidified its reputation as one of the premier summer music festivals in the region. What began from Del’s desire to create a family-friendly event celebrating the rich legacy of bluegrass music has blossomed into a can’t-miss experience. It combines traditional stage performances with wildly innovative musical collaborations and showcases both longtime favorites and new talent.

The 2024 lineup is overflowing with bluegrass royalty and award-winning acts. The three stages will host about 35 bands. Headliners include Old Crow Medicine Show, Greensky Bluegrass, Leftover Salmon, Marty Stuart, Yonder Mountain String Band, and of course, Del McCoury and The Travelin’ McCourys. Other favorites like Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country (who just appeared on CBS Saturday Sessions), Sierra Ferrell, Dre Anders, The Dirty Grass Players, and many more will keep things exciting.

Produced in association with High Sierra Music, DelFest offers a truly unique vibe stamped with the McCoury family’s charm and warm hospitality. Fans can expect one-of-a-kind collaborations, surprise sit-ins, as well as daily chances to see Del play with other artists. There is a reason so many say “DelFest is my Happy Place.

Of course, no DelFest is complete without ample opportunities for festival goers to jam, and soak up that community atmosphere. The welcoming environment is tailored for impromptu picking parties in the campground, families enjoying quality time together, and kids exploring the interactive areas while parents kick back with choices from the food trucks and craft brews. Music lover, Walker Simpson expressed his bliss when he said, “Del McCoury puts a smile on my face every time I see him. It’s a smaller fest with lots of like minded people, quality musicians and bands in a beautiful setting on the banks of the Potomac River.”

As another long-time attendee said years ago, “This is a time to put aside our differences and enjoy each other’s company while sharing the common bond of DelFest.”

Delfest 2024 will be supporting the local community again with a canned and dry goods food drive organized by Del’s Army. Del’s Army was formed over a decade ago to help Del “Do Good Works Through Music” and since then almost a million dollars has been donated to local charities.

As tradition dictates, DelFest 2024 will be preceded by the immensely popular DelFest Academy hosted and taught by the McCourys and other all-star instructors. This unparalleled workshop experience allows students of all levels to hone their bluegrass talents up close with some of the biggest names in the genre. The Academy is a unique and immersive experience that helps to foster growth and create connections among participants. Last year, the 113 participants were divided into bands for a TV show-styled competition. The Academy-winning band the Knotty Pines played on the main stage Thursday afternoon. Three-year academy attendee Chris Usher said, “I live in Lando, Texas and I drove 1500 miles to be here because this is one of the best festivals ever.”

Located just 2.5 hours from Baltimore and D.C., the Allegany County Fairgrounds have provided the perfect scenic backdrop for DelFest’s brand of bluegrass revelry for almost two decades. Paul and Brenda Buckley have been regulars since 2010. Paul explained the anticipation that keeps them coming back, ”It’s hard to sum up DelFest other than it’s one of the most awesome weekends of the year. It starts with the waiting for the announcement when tickets go up for sale, the frantic charge to get Deluxe and the counting down of days until you get on the road. Nothing beats that moment when you turn down to the fairgrounds and are greeted by the majestic mountains of Western Maryland – our Bluegrass Home!!!”

Tickets are already flying off the virtual shelves, so fans should get their passes early to this popular bucket-list festival.

Whether you’re a diehard bluegrass fanatic or simply someone who appreciates world-class musicianship, DelFest 2024 promises an authentic, memorable experience you’ll cherish forever. Gather your crew and get ready to rejoice in the rich legacy of the music at the can’t-miss DelFest from May 23-26 in scenic Cumberland! DelYeah!