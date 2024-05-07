Mother’s Day Round-Up

Celebrate the remarkable women in your life this Mother’s Day weekend with a variety of delightful dining experiences offered by eateries across the DMV. From enchanting brunches to delectable dinners, there’s an array of options to suit every taste and preference.

Alta Strada

Celebrate Mother’s Day the Italian way! Executive Chef Kurt Boyea has curated a special menu featuring delightful additions to make this day extra memorable. Indulge in Virginia oysters adorned with smoked trout roe, buttermilk dill emulsion, and pickled serrano chilis, or savor the freshness of asparagus and fava bean salad with caramelized shallot vinaigrette. Relish the taste buds with pan seared scallops accompanied by a luscious spring pea purée, or relish in the robust flavors of NY strip steak au poivre served with scallion fritters and grilled summer vegetables. Prices vary. 5 – 8:45 p.m.; altastradarestaurant.com // @altastrada_dc

Balos

Give Mom the gift of a culinary journey to Greece at Balos, D.C.’s premier Mediterranean restaurant, renowned for its breezy island-inspired ambiance. Delight in a menu brimming with traditional recipes passed down from the founder’s YaYa (Greek for grandmother). For brunch, savor mouthwatering dishes like the Balos omelette, lobster roll, and crab cake eggs benedict. Dinner options include delectable offerings such as grilled ora king salmon, lobster pasta, and spanakopita. Prices vary. 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.; balosrestaurants.com // @balosrestaurants

Bresca

Regale Mom with aculinary experience at Bresca, featuring specially curated menus for both lunch and dinner. Expertly blending Mother’s Day favorites with a unique, modern twist, their chef ensures a dining experience that tantalizes taste buds and creates cherished memories. Prices vary. 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.; brescadc.com // @brescadc

Brunch Cruises

Treat the mom in your life to a special Mother’s Day Premier Brunch Cruise on the Potomac River. While onboard, your family will enjoy chef-inspired, plated entrees with a selection of wine, Champagne, and classic cocktails. Celebrate with dining and dancing from our climate-controlled interior, or soak in the picturesque backdrop of Washington, D.C.’s skyline from our outdoor decks. $153+. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.; cityexperiences.com // @citycruises

Crane’s

Immerse yourself in the graceful art of origami with the talented Ms. Michiko Okuma. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, discover the joy of folding paper into beautiful creations while enjoying the warm ambiance of our restaurant. Meanwhile, Chef Pepe will be delighting taste buds with his exquisite culinary creations, ensuring a feast for both the eyes and the palate. Prices vary. 12 – 3 p.m.; cranesdc.com // @cranesdc

Fairmont

Indulge in a sumptuous array of regional favorites and innovative specialties prepared by Executive Chef Jaime Montes de Oca and his team. Highlights include a raw seafood display, cheese and charcuterie board, carving station, signature dishes, made-to-order omelets, and more. Kids can relish in their own buffet with favorites like chicken fingers and macaroni and cheese. Don’t miss the decadent pastry display by Executive Pastry Chef Claus Olsen. Musical entertainment and a flower for all mothers make this a truly memorable occasion. $169. 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.; fairmont.com // @fairmonthotels

Gravitas

Elevate Mother’s Day with a brunch experience from an award-winning team at Gravitas! Start your culinary journey with refreshing chilled salmon tataki or creamy burrata paired with a vibrant spring pea salad. Indulge further with exquisite brunch delicacies such as Japanese A5 wagyu steak and eggs or brioche french toast adorned with winter citrus and kumquat marmalade. Prices vary. 4:30 – 10 p.m.; gravitasdc.com // @gravitasdc

ilili DC

Get captivated by the sunlit dining room inspired by the lush gardens of Beirut at The Wharf. Indulge in a prix-fixe menu featuring family-style mezza and entree options, including branzino, lamb shank, roasted spring chicken, and lebanese paella with spring greens. Save room for the irresistible family-style dessert options, including rhubarb namoura – a semolina upside-down cake with rose water, pistachio, and crème chantilly, and mixed baklava. $85. 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; ililirestaurants.com // @ililirestaurants

Iron Gate

Enjoy culinary delights such as arancini Milanese with saffron aioli, oak-grilled Carolina shrimp with spiced salsa crudo, or black pepper buttermilk biscuits with milk gravy. Treat Mom to the ultimate dining experience with options like open seafood raviolo or a succulent 24oz seven hills beef porterhouse. Top off this special occasion with delectable desserts like upside-down carrot cake or bittersweet chocolate budino. Prices vary. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; irongaterestaurantdc.com // @irongatedc

JONT

Elevate Mother’s Day to new heights with a sumptuous feast crafted by the two Michelin-starred team at Chef Ryan Ratino’s culinary haven. Prices vary. 3:30 – 11 p.m.; jontdc.com // @jont_dc

Joon

Persian-inspired brunch at Joon, choose from their special unlimited small plates option, allowing you to savor a variety of flavors. Or, indulge in a la carte favorites such as the Trio of Cake Donuts with rosewater, chocolate, and cardamom glazes. For those looking to go all out, elevate brunch with the Mimosa Tower, featuring 12 champagne flutes with a choice of juice. Every party of 2 will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a private dinner at the winner’s home, cooked by James Beard award-winning Chef/Owner Chris Morgan. $45. 4:30 – 10 p.m.; eatjoon.com // @eat.joon

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

Treat Mom to a delightful homemade brunch experience with Mah-Ze-Dahr’s Bake at Home Cinnamon Rolls! Each kit includes everything you need to create four warm and delicious cinnamon rolls straight from your oven. Enjoy delicate brioche dough filled with brown sugar and cinnamon, paired perfectly with a tangy cream cheese frosting to drizzle over after baking. $50. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; mahzedahrbakery.com // @mahzedahrbakery

MITA

Engross Mom in a delightful culinary experience at MITA this Sunday for their special brunch event. Their vegetable-forward menu features an array of tantalizing Latin-inspired dishes crafted with the freshest ingredients. Explore flavors like the vibrant Tamarind with Mango-Tajin, the earthy Arracacha made with Favabeans, Sweet Plantain and Dashi, the refreshing Watermelon Crudo with fermented carrots and wild rice-cilantro crackers, and the wholesome Pearl Barley with maitake-pea-charred banana. To enhance the meal, treat yourself to the delicious Arepas, blending Plantain, Potato, Yuca, Corn, and Wheat, complemented by Guasacaca, Sour Cream, and Chontaduro. Prices vary. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.; mitadc.com // @mita_dc

Petite Cerise

Bring Mother’s Day to the next level by celebrating with specialty French dishes curated by acclaimed Chef Jeremiah Langhorne. Indulge in a three-course brunch priced at $40 per person and dinner priced at $60 per person, featuring exquisite seasonal delights such as spring pea risotto, ramp stuffed chicken leg, and more. $40+. 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.; petitecerisedc.com // @petitecerisedc

Residents Café and Bar

Experience a seasonally-inspired prix-fixe brunch menu that includes a crafted cocktail and choice of delectable brunch bites such as french toast, turkish eggs, sweet potato hash, and more. Immerse yourself in the chic design elements while dining amidst spring cherry blossom flowers adorning both the outdoor and indoor dining spaces. Prices vary. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; residentsdc.com // @residentsdc

The Saga

Chef Mile Montezuma presents a three-course menu priced at $75 per person, featuring tasty dishes such as empanada gallega and cinnamon swirl pancakes for starters, followed by tempting options like steak and eggs or a fried chicken sandwich for the main course. Complete the meal with indulgent desserts including coconut flan and rose mango and coconut Creme Brulee. Plus, enjoy live music by the Bolivian guitar duo Duende Camaron throughout the day. $75. 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.; sevenreasonsgroup.com // @thesagadc

Serenata

Treat Mom to an evening of exquisite Latin-classic Cocktails, where she’ll receive a complimentary Latin Classic drink, served all day long. Their bar will be adorned with beautiful floral arrangements, creating the perfect ambiance for this special occasion. And as a token of appreciation, each mom will receive a lovely flower to cherish. Raise a toast to the amazing moms out there at Serenata this Mother’s Day! Prices vary. 9 – 10 p.m.; serenatadc.com // @serenatadc

Surreal

Enjoy a limited brunch menu featuring a variety of classic favorites such as waffles, pancakes, eggs, pasta, sandwiches, and salads. For those looking for a shared dining experience, indulge in their family-style menu offering starters like benedict salmon croissant and strawberry fields salad, mains including caccio e pepe risotto and lamb shank with hummus, and mouthwatering desserts like chocolate lava cake and pavlova frasier. Prices vary. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; sevenreasonsgroup.com // @surrealpark

The Vineyards at Dodon

Join on Friday afternoon for a tour and tasting overlooking the picturesque rolling hills and vines of the vineyard. Sample their exquisite wines while enjoying the serene beauty of the property. On Sunday, swing by for some delightful sips before embarking on a day trip to Annapolis, where you can revel in waterfront views and create unforgettable memories with Mom. $30+. 1 – 6 p.m.; dodonvineyards.com // @dodonvineyards

Vermilion

Chef Tony Chittum, inspired by the incredible moms on his team, has crafted a menu that reflects their unique tastes and preferences. Join in for a culinary journey filled with love, care, and appreciation for the essence of motherhood. At Vermilion, every dish is a tribute to the remarkable women who shape our lives. Prices vary. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. vermilionrestaurant.com // @vermiliondc

Note: Some descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.