Game, set, match! A look into this Challengers-themed tennis popup.

Check out photos from this exciting popup DC Fray tennis experience.

DC Fray’s spring Tuesday tennis league at Banneker Park was given the star treatment with a surprise popup celebrating Luca Guadagnino’s recent movie Challengers.

Challengers has captivated audiences with its tennis-themed storyline and star-studded cast, quickly becoming a trending sensation. To celebrate the film’s new release, players arrived on the tennis courts on Shaw/U Street in D.C., serving up their own tennis matches filled with fun and competition.

Post-match, participants were treated to merchandise inspired by the film which included visors, tennis balls and posters, celebrating Challengers much-anticipated release. Photos by Aey Jay Photography.

Want to get moves like Zendaya? Sign up for our Shaw/U Street league this summer, and choose from beginner and intermediate levels to work on your swings.