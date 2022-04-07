Photo Gallery: District Fray Vintage Issue Release Party // 4.6.22

We celebrated our Vintage Issue last night by cohosting a release party with Songbyrd Music House in Union Market District. Readers caught sets from Shaolin Jazz’s DJ 2-Tone Jones and electro-pop duo Too Free. Cover subject Tiara Chameleon of 1984V, an online vintage concept store and style house, had pieces from her collection available for sale, as well as Lauren Gay, director of retail for design and art agency Swatchroom and retail space Common Thread. Pick up a copy of our latest issue at your local Whole Foods and throughout D.C. Photos by Eric Chang // echangphotography.com.

