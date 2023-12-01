‘Tis the Season of Indulgence: D.C.’s 6 Sweetest Wine + Dessert Pairings 

Treat yourself to some (or all!) of these creative dessert and wine pairings throughout the DMV.



Many of us are familiar with the concept of pairing wine with cheese, but wine can serve as a complement to much more than just your favorite blue, brie or cheddar. These days more restaurants, chefs and bartenders are introducing fun and unusual wine pairings with dessert to end your evening on a sweet and boozy note.

2941 Restaurant

Riesling and granny smith apples

Apples are never sweeter than they are in the fall, and in this dessert the honeyed flavor of apple is accented by vanilla gelato, spicy cardamom whipped cream and a juicy 2020 German Riesling from Alfred Merkelbach. This is the pairing that will let you revel in this season’s best flavors.

2941 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church, VA; 2941.com // @2941restaurant

Chang Chang

Ice wine and passionfruit pie

The passionfruit pie at Chang Chang is a creamy delight; the filling is bright and tart with the combined flavors of passionfruit and calamansi lime, and shards of black pepper meringue topping the pie bring a crunchy note. A glass of Oremus Tokaji by Vega Sicilia ice wine recommended by the restaurant is just the right complement to the dish, with its floral notes, bright acidity and gentle fruitiness.

1200 19th St NW ste 110, DC; changchangdc.com // @changchangdc

District Winery

Fortified zinfandel and chocolate truffles

The house made fortified Zinfandel is a sweet and heady beverage, with an almost chocolatey flavor that marries wonderfully with the herbal earl gray truffles served at District Winery.

385 Water St. SE, DC; districtwinery.com // @districtwinery

Little Blackbird

Chardonnay and candy corn

Little Blackbird loves to serve sweet items with atypical wine pairings, and for the fall, they have been serving a bowl of candy corn with a glass of chardonnay. Yes you read that right! Even humble candy corn can be paired with wine. According to the team, “oaked chardonnay with its woodsy characteristics and vanilla notes creates the ideal contrast to the intense sugary sweetness of the candy corn.” Don’t knock it until you try it.

3309 Connecticut Ave NW, DC; littleblackbirddc.com // @littleblackbirddc

Maxwell Park

Madeira and chocolate chip cookies

Sweet madeira is the quintessential match to the gooey, chocolatey, fresh out-of-the-oven cookies at Maxwell Park. The chocolate is slightly bitter, the ideal contrast to the nutty fortified wine.

1336 9th St NW, DC; maxwellparkdc.com // @maxwellpark_shaw

Pop Fizz

Kir royale and jelly donuts

One of the most famed French cocktails is the kir royale, made with champagne and crème de cassis, a silky black current liquor. At Pop Fizz, the effervescent beverage is matched with a juicy jelly donut. Fried items marry perfectly with bubbles to refresh the palate and the cassis in the drink highlights the fruity jelly in the donut. Unusual, yes, and also delicious!

2108 Vermont Ave NW, DC; popfizzdc.com // @popfizzdc

