New Todd Thrasher Rum Release Has Musical Connection

Diver and noted D.C. distiller Todd Thrasher has long searched for the purest Caribbean rum.

He believes he has finally discovered the perfect formula, and Thrasher’s new Jamaican Rum will be released on Sept. 14 with an exclusive supply of only 300 bottles, available to purchase at Potomac Distilling Company at The Wharf.

And Thrashed convinced someone very cool to design the label.

“Music goes hand in hand with entertainment, and that’s what we do at Tiki TNT and Potomac Distilling Company— we entertain our patrons with creative cocktails and spirits,” Thrasher said. “I am one of those people who draws inspiration and makes connections with people from music, whether it’s designing a playlist for behind the bar or naming some of the cocktails at Tiki TNT after lyrics in my favorite songs.”

And as a longtime fan of the band, The Dirty Heads, and of its bassist, David Foral, known for his illustrations as well as his music, Thrasher asked the musician to help him with his new spirit. The Dirty Heads are an alternative rock band, best known for its gold-certified single, “Lay Me Down,” and Thrasher notes that Foral can design as hard as he rocks.

“I’ve admired Foral’s limited edition prints and original paintings, so when a mutual friend made the introduction, I was determined to find a way to work together,” Thrasher says, finding the perfect opportunity with Thrasher’s Jamaican Rum label.

“Foral’s style and aesthetic made him a perfect fit to design the artwork of this newest rum release. This is actually Foral’s first time designing a spirit’s bottle,” he adds. “He jumped in to create the watercolor and tattoo-styled label design with a specific design of the mythical sea creature, Lusca.”

Along his journey, as a diver, Thrasher has reflected on this mythical sea creature, which became his compass to connect with the Jamaican people.

“Together, we share an obsession with this sea monster—half shark, half octopus—that prowls in the depths,” he says.

The label features monochromatic hues of tans and browns, and presents a sandy, dark overcast of fearful intrigue that pirates, fishermen, and islanders may have encountered with a glimpse of the sea creature.

“I’m excited to share a taste of this rare, rich golden-colored rum, aged for 30 years,” Thrasher says. “The uniquely developed rum recipe stems from a ‘wild fermentation’ of molasses. The enhanced touches of the molasses and burnt sugar, gives the liquid a distinct taste.”

Bottles are available for $114 while supplies last.

Thrasher, who first transitioned from diver to distiller in 2018, now has six labels of his signature rums, including the flagship, Green Spiced Rum, as well as popular flavors—White, Spiced, Green Spiced, Coconut, Gold, and Relaxed.

For more information, visit thrashersrum.com.

