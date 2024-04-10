The High Life: April’s FrayLife Happy Hour In the Sky

Last week, we kicked off our FrayLife Happy Hour: Monthly Mixer event series at a jungle sanctuary in the sky.

DC Fray + friends checked out the new Tree House bar over in Union Market for some curated cocktails, internationally influenced bites, and electrifying music in their Jungle Room. Attendees were able to mix, mingle and network with other Fraylifers during this one-of-a-kind event. Prizes for the Washington Wizards, 2Chainz concert, and Fraylife swag were raffled off over the course of the evening. Also, members and friends alike were able to pick up their copies of this year’s Fraylife Passport.

Want to attend next month? Be sure to grab your tickets now on our Eventbrite!

Want discounted or free access to events and experiences around the city? Become a FrayLife member to access free and discounted tickets, plus so much more.