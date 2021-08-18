Introducing the ARP Wine Club at The Majestic

The Majestic, a staple of Alexandria’s King Street since 1932, is unmistakable due to the large neon sign out front, and the art deco interior so familiar to many of the locals who frequent the establishment for dinner and brunch. But after being in business for almost 90 years, staff at The Majestic know when it’s time to mix things up.

Alexandria Restaurant Partners, the restaurant management company behind the dining concept, is now offering The Collection, an ARP Wine Club at The Majestic. This exclusive club offers members their choice of three reds or three whites, and starting soon, a blended option, hand selected by ARP each month.

“We have a variety of wine partners we work with,” Emily Klassen, events director at ARP, says. “They’re international. Last month we had at least one from France, and we also have a partner that focuses a lot on Italian wines.”

Along with these country’s specialties, the club offers wines, available for pick each month, from Oregon, California, and New Zealand, while continuing to expand their collection by sourcing from other exotic locations.

When the club first started, they offered virtual winery tours, and other education events through Zoom. Now that restaurants are welcoming patrons back, they’re planning their first in-person pick up event this month, where members can meet wine representatives and enjoy a wine tasting.

This unique service is intensely focused on building community after the past year of many customers drinking from the comfort of their home. They’re excited that members can meet together, learn together, and enjoy a libation together at the in-person event.

“In addition to our wine club,” Mike Rice, managing partner and beverage director, says. “We’re also sourcing very unique, very small quantity wines we wouldn’t necessarily get enough of to put into a monthly package.”

These specialty wines will be available to members, who can add them to their order.

“You’re familiar with a red burgundy from California, but how many have had Argentinian pinot noir?,” Rice says. “We’re taking you through an experience.”

Along with the wine club, The Majestic is making other changes, including installing a new General Manager, Ashley Lewis. Lewis worked with staff to create Bourbon, Burgers and Bubbles — a new event open to anyone, arriving in September, featuring specialty drinks and burgers.

“The regular base here is fantastic and so welcoming,” Lewis says. “It’s a little neighborhood restaurant. We see the same faces multiple times a week, and we wanted to give them something new on King Street.”

That neighborhood charm is something The Majestic works to keep even as they evolve. They want to offer a memorable, but fresh and interactive experience to members and patrons alike. Members of The Collection will hear stories of their wine made in a winery on Mount Etna in Italy, literally on the side of a volcano. Patrons who come for happy hour will also hear bartenders tell backstories of distilleries.

“It’s great learning everyone’s names and seeing people bring their dogs, and [then also] learning the dog’s names,” Lewis says. “Everyone is family here.”

With all the new programs and events, The Majestic maintains its community-and family-based legacy. Whether you’re here for the wine club or a delicious dinner, they’re ready to welcome you to the club.

The Majestic: 911 King St, Alexandria, VA; themajesticva.com // @themajesticva; alexandriarestaurantpartners.com // @eatdrinkarp

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.