Thanksgiving Dinner Roundup

Don’t want to cook this Thanksgiving? You’re in the right place. Here’s a list of options to choose from. If it doesn’t fully satisfy your sweet craving, here are our top five local pie shops. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

Food For You

Ambar Clarendon Thanksgiving

Ambar is offering a variety of specials in addition to their seasonal dinner menu this Thanksgiving. Prepared by Executive Chef Dejan Pilovic festive dishes for the occasion include Roasted Turkey, whole roasted turkey, stuffed with white thyme garlic butter, and served with garlic mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry chutney; Green Bean Casserole with Dijon nutmeg cream sauce and crispy French onions; Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes; Squash Soup with white ginger, rosemary, olive oil and onion, and a Poppyseed Strudel, a traditional dessert of sweet poppyseed bread sprinkled with powdered sugar. $55+. Ambar Clarendon: 2901 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; ambarrestaurant.com // @ambar_restaurants

Thanksgiving Catering by Assembly

Let Assembly do the cooking, you do the eating and relaxing. Made in-house from scratch using locally sourced ingredients, their Thanksgiving Menu will be sure to please all of your dinner guests.Assdembly’s turkeys come from Fisher Boy Farm in Lancaster, PA and are organic, free-range, non GMO while our produce comes from Lancaster Farm Co-op and is fresh, seasonal and bursting with flavor. Not looking for the full spread? Side dishes and pies are available for to-go ordering as well. The menu is now available to pre-order and is available for pickup through 11/23. $200+. 9 A.M. Assembly: 1700 N Moore St. Arlington, VA; assembly-va.com // @assemblyva

Bammy’s Carribbean Thanksgiving

This Turkey Day, add a little Caribbean flavor to your festivities- choose between Chef Peter Prime’s ½ Roasted Creole Turkey – brined in green seasoning and then roasted with browning, butter and peppers OR a ½ Smoked & Jerked Turkey – Brined in Jerk seasoning and allspice brine, lightly grilled and smoked over pimento and finished in the oven. Sides include Collard Greens with Coconut Milk Macaroni Pie with Cheddar & Grated onion, Stuffing with Sweet fried Plantains/Festival & Sage plus Gravy- Turkey brown Stew/Allspice. Orders must be placed 11/20 2:00pm for Pick-Up on 11/23 from 11am-3pm. Menu ($270). $270+. 11 A.M. Bammy’s: 301 Water St. SE Suite 115,DC; bammysdc.com // @bammysdc

Bar Ivy Makes Thanksgiving Dinner Effortless, with Family-Style Hyper-Local Turkey Feasts To-Go

For the culinarily-challenged or those pressed for time, Bar Ivy is making things a little easier for hosts on the biggest food holiday of the year. The just-opened West Coast-inspired eatery in the heart of Clarendon is selling Family-Style Thanksgiving Dinners to-go, taking care of everything, from the turkey, to the gourmet sides and pies, leaving more time for home entertainers to enjoy the holiday meal together without the day of prep or stress of clean-up. $225+. 10 A.M. Bar Ivy: 3033 Wilson Blvd. Suite 115R, Arlington, VA; eatbarivy.com // @eatbarivy

Bayou Bakery’s Pie! Oh My!

It’s time to give thanks to Chef David Guas of Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar & Eatery [Arlington, VA,] who is catering to the needs of those too busy to bake! Pick from an array of seasonal sides, pies, and pastries from a menu “stuffed” with delectable choices to feed the full flock! Satisfy post-gobbler cravings in true southern tradition with a range of sides, sweets, breads, biscuits, and rolls from Guas and his krewe. $22+. 10 A.M. Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar & Eatery: 1515 N. Courthouse Rd, Arlington, VA; bayoubakeryva.com // @bayoubakery

Beefsteak

Let vegetables take center stage on your Thanksgiving table! Beefsteak’s very own Head Chef John White has created Beefsteak’s best Thanksgiving menu yet, with everything from whole roasted cauliflower to three types of dips and spreads. Order the whole veggie feast and celebrate with friends or order a la carte and show up to your family gathering with the best side dish ever! $150+.10 A.M. Beefsteak: 800 22nd St. NW, DC; beefsteakveggies.com // @beefsteakveggies

Blue Duck Tavern Thanksgiving

Will present farm-fresh options to tempt the palate for Thanksgiving. On Thursday, November 24, Blue Duck Tavern will offer its a la carte breakfast menu from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Then, “lunch into dinner” service will be available from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. Guests opting for the Thanksgiving, three-course holiday meal will enjoy Blue Duck Tavern’s inviting ambience. Guests will begin their meal with a choice of seasonal appetizers with menu highlights to include Roasted Kuri Squash Soup with spiced pepita pesto, chestnuts and crème fraiche; Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with cress and green goddess remoulade; Kale & Charred Brussels Sprout Salad with black walnuts, apples, felsa yehr and cider vinaigrette; Oysters on the Half Shell with scotch seaweed house-made mignonette, as well as a Duck Pate en Croute with pistachio, pear butter and pickled vegetables. Next, guests will have a choice of plated entrées and sides to share showcasing regional produce. Highlights include Slow-Roasted Prime Rib with horseradish cream and Barboursville cabernet reduction; Cider-Brined Turkey, slow-cooked breast, braised leg with focaccia-chestnut stuffing, gravy, and cranberry-fig relish; Pan-Seared Halibut with lobster brandade, celery, trout roe and sauce Américaine; Carolina Rice Risotto with mushrooms, truffles, and roasted squash; Green Beans & Mushrooms Casserole, as well as Butter Whipped Potato. $145. Blue Duck Tavern: 24th and M St. NW, DC; blueducktavern.com // @blueducktavern

The Bombay Club

Will be delighted to find a prix fixe menu in addition to the full a la carte menu prepared by Executive Chef Nilesh Singhvi. The three-course, prix fixe menu is priced at $55 per person, excluding gratuity and tax, and will be served from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 24. Guests will begin their meal with a choice of Roasted Butternut Squash Shorba or Sweet Potato Chaat with date tamarind chutney. Next, guests will choose from two entrée selections: Achari Turkey Tikka with yogurt, garlic and pickling spices or Turkey Shania Korma with cilantro, fennel, cardamom and saffron. Each entrée will be paired with a handful of sides such as Brussels Sprouts Poriyal; Squash – Kale Bhaji; Cranberry Orange Pulao and Fennel-Green Onion Naan. For a sweet ending, The Bombay Club will serve a Pumpkin Cheesecake with sweet potato pecan praline gelato. A la carte items will be priced from $6 to $32. $55+. 12 P.M. The Bombay Club: 815 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; thebombayclub.dc // @bombayclubdc

Brabo Brasserie Thanksgiving

The Lorien Hotel & Spa, located on King Street in historic Old Town Alexandria, VA will offer Thanksgiving dinner at their award-winning Brabo Brasserie uniting the best of contemporary American cuisine. Served family-style, menu offerings and options range from creamy chestnut soup, pumpkin arancini, roasted Amish turkey breast, braised beef short rib, arborio risotto, sweet potato puree, and haricot verts. $85+. 5 P.M. Brabo Brasserie: 1600 King St. Alexandria VA; lorienhotel.com // @brabobrasserie

Bresca Thanksgiving Dinner

Gather your friends and family to share gratitude and great food! Come enjoy Chef Ryan’s Thanksgiving 6 course dinner at Bresca. $195+. 2:30 P.M. Bresca: 1906 14th Street NW, DC; brescadc.com // @brescadc

Celebrate the Holiday Season with CMB At Home Delivery or Pickup!

Make holiday entertaining a breeze with 101 Hospitality’s latest offering- a Thanksgiving feast by newly minted CMB at Home, curated by MICHELIN-starred Chef Matt Baker. The CMB Thanksgiving feast can be ordered via Tock and includes entrees like a whole roasted turkey for traditionalists or braised beef short ribs or brown sugar glazed ham for those who want to try something different. Plus, all the generous sides you could want to round out your Thanksgiving meal. $240+. 10 A.M. CMB At Home: 1201 K St. NW, DC; cmbcatering.com // @cmbathome

Chef Amy Brandwein Centrolina’s Thanksgiving

For the main event, guests can select from an option of two birds; choose between a whole raw chicken, which comes trussed and oven-ready with a pan (serves 2, $27) or an 8-10 pound organic raw turkey, which has been brined in apple cider and comes oven-ready with a pan, twine, and cooking instructions ($9 per pound). Starters include three types of platters, all of which serve six people, featuring a burrata, roasted pumpkin & toasted pumpkin seeds option ($70). Each side dish serves four people, and ranges from the essential mashed potatoes with parmigiano ($37) with traditional turkey gravy ($17) and Chef Amy’s mother’s special recipe of Rosemary’s sage stuffing ($53,) to more creative options like pumpkin raviolini with butter and sage ($90) and Joan Nathan’s pappardelle Kugel ($53.) Various Prices. 10 A.M. Centrolina: 974 Palmer Alley NW, DC; centrolinadc.com // @centrolinadc

District Winery’s Thanksgiving Bottle(s) and Board To-Go

District Winery will offer a festive grazing board and wine package to-go. Curated by recently appointed Chef de Cuisine Nicholas Fulginiti, the package includes a beautiful, ready-to-serve charcuterie board featuring a selection of cheeses, meats, lavash and accoutrements. Priced at $99, the grazing board will be accompanied by two bottles of wine, with guests’ choice of District Winery’s Cuvée Noir and Unoaked Chardonnay. $99. 10 A.M. District Winery: 385 Water St. SE, DC; districtwinery.com // @districtwinery

Dolce Vita’s Dine-in menu from Chef Jose Picazo

Chef Jose Picazo is offering a decadent Thanksgiving menu inspired by the Mediterranean at the 2022 Spring Dining Guide restaurant with highlights like Oxtail False Ravioli (Braised oxtail | iberico pancetta | brioche | oxtail jus | butter mashed potatoes), Turkey Roulada (Stuffing turkey roulade | green beans | vegetarian stuffing | cranberry sauce | garlic mashed potatoes), Lobster Salad (Sous vide Main lobster | avocado | mango | coral lobster dressing | microgreens), Pumpkin Pie Creme Brulee, and Dolce Vita Apple Pie. Various Times and Prices. Dolce Vita: 1908 14th St. NW, DC; dolcevitadc.com // @dolcevitadc

Fryer’s Roadside Thanksgiving

The Silver Spring-based chicken and ice cream stand recently acquired by Chef Edward Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer, will debut a Thanksgiving dinner special ahead of its official reopening scheduled for later this fall. The to-go meal is designed to feed a family of 4 and includes a choice of Whole Fried Chicken or Maryland Southern Country Fried Chicken. Priced at $125, the menu also includes a variety of sides including Hawaiian Rolls, Potato Salad, Mac & Cheese, Garlic String Beans, Gravy and Banana Pudding. Pre-orders must be placed by Sunday, November 20th at 2pm. $125+. 3 P.M. Fryer’s Roadside: 12830 New Hampshire Ave. Silver Spring, MD; fryersroadside.com // @fryersroadside

Gravitas’ Thanksgiving Tasting Experience

The team at Michelin-starred Gravitas is excited to present their special four-course tasting menu (12PM – 8PM (last seating) priced at $125, exclusive of tax and gratuity.) on November 24th. Expect holiday favorites alongside some new Thanksgiving-inspired dishes. In addition to family-style sides for the table and a selection of delectable desserts, kids will be treated to a special Turkey day tasting ($35). Wine Pairings available as an add-on for $75. $125+. Gravitas: 1401 Okie St. NE, DC; gravitasdc.com // @gravitasdc

The Henri Offers Thanksgiving To-Go this Holiday Season

The Henri is pleased to offer a special Thanksgiving at home menu complete with a main course of turkey or salmon, sides and dessert à la carte. Expertly prepared by Chef Frederik De Pue, the meal features all the traditional Thanksgiving dinner fixings with prices starting at $150 for a gathering size of two. All turkey orders include: fresh thyme gravy (gluten-free option available), autumn salad with red butter lettuce, endive, honeynut squash, spiced cider vinaigrette, and pepitas, cornbread with sausage stuffing, roasted brussel sprouts with chestnuts and bacon, cranberry sauce, and creamy mashed potatoes topped with Italian parsley. $150+. 12 P.M. The Henri: 1301 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; thehenridc.com // @thehenridc

KNEAD Hospitality + Design

Join the KNEAD family of restaurants this year for Thanksgiving dinner with everything from pre-fixe dinners, happy hours and baked goods. Succotash (National Harbor and Penn Quarter), Mi Vida (14th street and the wharf), Gatsby, The Grill, Bistro Du Jour and Mah-Ze-Dahr, will all have special menus and will be open on Thanksgiving day. Various times, prices, and locations. kneadhd.com // @kneadhd

La Bise Thanksgiving

Will be offering modern, seasonal interpretations of classic French fare this Thanksgiving. The three-course, prix fixe menu is priced at $80 per person, excluding gratuity and tax, and will be served from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Executive Chef Michael Fusano’s starters include the Gingered Butternut Squash Velouté with pumpkin seed granola and almond cloud; Beef Tartare with quail egg yolk, locally foraged greens, variation of onion and French bread; Roasted Heirloom Beets with apple, citrus and tarragon-crème fraîche, as well as Hudson Valley Foie Gras with Sauternes sabayon, moon drop grapes, pistachio granola, and brioche. Entrées include Heritage Turkey Roulade with sage stuffing, cranberry gelée, charred broccoli and traditional gravy; Wild Mushroom Vol-au-Vent with melted leeks, Comté espuma and Winter black truffles; Branzino with piperade and turnip purée, as well as Steak Frites with house-made French fries, filed greens and bone marrow Bordelaise. For a sweet ending, guests will have a choice of Apple Tart with pâte brisée and frangipane; Pumpkin Pie with crème fraîche Chantilly and candied pecans or Chocolate Profiteroles with milk chocolate ganache and vanilla bean ice cream. $80+. 12 P.M. La Bise: 800 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; labisedc.com // @labise_dc

La Fantome Food Hall’s Thanksgiving desserts: Pies, Cakes, and Banana Pudding

For Thanksgiving, Kareem Queeman and the Mr. Bake team will offer a range of pies, cakes, and Kareem’s award-winning Banana Pudding. For pies, he’ll have Bourbon Pecan ($40), Apple Crumb ($35), Sweet Potato ($30), and Pumpkin Pie ($30). For cakes he’ll be offering 8 inch round classic style cakes which serve 10-15ppl for $65. Flavors include Southern Style Red Velvet, Sweet Potato, and Death By Chocolate. His banana pudding will also be available in large batches starting at $50. Ordering is available from 10/31-11/18. Pick up at the Le Fantome Food Hall from 1/23 2pm-9pm. 30+. 2 P.M. Le Fantome Food Hall: 4501 Woodberry St. Riverdale Park, MD; mrbakessweets.com // @mrbakesweets

Lena’s Wood-Fire Pizza + Tap

Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza located in the Del Ray neighborhood in Alexandria, VA will be offering Thanksgiving specials and will feature a Holiday Wine List specially paired with their Thanksgiving menu offerings. Guests can also order bottles of wine to-go. Dine and take-out options are available. $80+. 2 P.M. Lena’s wood-fired Pizza & Tap: 401 E Braddock Rd. Alexandria, VA; lenaswoodfire.com // @lenaswoodfire

Lupo Verde Osteria (Palisades)

Enjoy your Thanksgiving at home thanks to the Palisades family favorite, Lupo Verde Osteria. Start with an Antipasti course of Arancini or Lupo Verde Salad. For mains options including Tuscan Style Roasted Turkey, Pork Chop, or Pumpkin Risotta. Side options include Broccoli Rabe with Raisins & Pinenuts, Brussels sprouts with pecans and cranberries, or class mashed potatoes. For dessert, a Pumpkin Mascarpone Pie or Classic Tiramisu won’t disappoint! 2 ppl ($85), 4 ppl ($160), 6ppl ($250). $85+. 12 P.M. Lupo Verde Osteria: 4814 MacArthur Blvd. NW, DC; lupoverdeosteriaalimentari.com // @lupoverdeosteria

Maximon’s Non-traditional Thanksgiving dinner featuring Mexican and Southern American cuisine

A concept from Atlas Restaurant Group located in Baltimore’s Four Seasons hotel, Maximon is offering guests a non-traditional Thanksgiving dinner option this year. Whether you’re already sick of turkey, love Mexican food or just want to try something different this year, Maximon has an option for you. Various prices and times. Maximon: 200 International Drive, Baltimore, MD; maxiomonrestaurant.com // @maxionrestaurant

Michele’s Drinksgiving Eve, a 2000 Throwback and Thanksgiving Day Dinner

Celebrate the holiday twofold at Chef Matt Baker’s homage to his late mother, Michele’s at Eaton Hotel. On November 23rd, quell your holiday nerves with a very fun Drinksgiving throwback to the year 2000- where Bar Director Judy Elahi will be offering fun drinks, beer and shot combos, 2000’s priced cocktails (2 at throwback pricing, menu found here) plus enjoy tunes from the start of Y2K & the decade. Sop everything up the next day with a 3-course Thanksgiving feast ($85) with family/friends from 12pm-8pm with dishes like Hearth Roasted Oysters, Herb Roasted Heritage Turkey with Wild Mushroom Stuffing or Glazed Maple Pork Chop with Brown Butter Glazed Apples, and enjoy a sweet sendoff of Pecan Pot de Creme or Apple Crostata with Cinnamon Sour Ice Cream. $85+. 12 P.M. Michele’s: 1201 K ST. NW, DC; michelesdc.com // @micheles.dc

Money Muscle BBQ Thanksgiving

This holiday season, Money Muscle BBQ will offer a special to-go Thanksgiving dinner for 4. Priced at $195, the holiday menu includes a choice of mains between Seared Salmon with Dill Cream Sauce, Smoked Turkey, Fried Turkey, and Smoked Prime Rib with Beef Jus (for an additional $50). All meals will be served with Cornbread, Brussels Sprouts, Mashed Potatoes, Mac & Cheese, Garlic String Beans, Cranberry Sauce, Brioche Stuffing, Gravy, and Chocolate Chip Cookies. Diners can also purchase a la carte mains including Smoked Turkey, Fried Turkey and Seared Salmon priced at $125 each and Smoked Prime Rib available for $150. Pre-orders for the meal are now open and must be placed by Sunday, November 20th by 2pm. $195+. 3 P.M. All Set Restaurant & Bar: 8630 Fenton Street, Plaza 5, Silver Spring, MD; thanksgiving-dinner-4.square.site // @moneymusclebbq

Moon Rabbit’s Asian American Thanksgiving from Chef Kevin Tien

Moon Rabbit by award-winning chef Kevin Tien, is offering an Asian-American Thanksgiving menu (for both dine in and carryout), inspired by favors that span Asia, Vietnam, China, and India with touches of Chef Tien’s southern Louisiana upbringing! The package (which serves between 4-6 people) includes a crown of turkey (a 10 lb. turkey – the whole breast on the cage) treated Peking style (similar to duck) and comes with Scallion biscuits with a Sichuan honey butter, fried brussel sprouts with nuoc cham, and crawfish mac and cheese with truffles. The menu also features pommes puree (mashed potatoes) with an asian style black pepper gravy and a mouthwatering, whole sweet potato pie with the warming flavors of curry spices, for dessert. $250. 12 P.M. Moon Rabbit: 801 Wharf St. SW, DC; moonrabbitdc.com // @moonrabbitdc

Nobu Thanksgiving + takeout

Experience world-renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s new style of Japanese cuisine in the comfort of your home. Specially curated packages are available for a pickup, only during limited holiday weeks. Holiday packages start at $275. 5 P.M. Nobu: 2525 M St. NW, DC; noburestaurants.com // @noburestaurants

Rasika Thanksgiving

Will both be offering festive prix fixe holiday menu prepared by Group Executive Chef Vikram Sunderam this Thanksgiving. Guests will begin their meal with Butternut Squash Pine Nut Tikki with ginger, green chilies, black pepper, and spicy tomato chutney followed by Raan-e-Turkey with turkey drumsticks, pumpkin seeds, cashew nut, nutmeg and saffron, which will be paired with handful of sides such as Brussels Sprout Amchoor with fried onions and dry mango powder; Saffron Pulao and Cranberry Kulcha. The three-course menu concludes with a Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecake with malt cookie and brandy caramel. The complete a la carte menu will also be available on Thanksgiving Day. Various times and prices. Raskia Penn Quarter: 633 D St. NW, DC; rasikarestaurant.com // @rasikadc

Rues’ Thanksgiving dinner in St. Michaels

Chef Michael Correll is offering a special family-style thanksgiving dinner at Ruse this Thanksgiving. Join us for a Thanksgiving getaway and be treated to Chef Michael’s elevated take on Thanksgiving classics. Enjoy your choice roasted kuri squash soup, fall gem lettuce salad, or roasted wild diver oysters followed by a family style thanksgiving dinner with everything from roasted organic black turkey, yukon gold mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, apple, rosemary and pork sausage bread pudding, crispy brussels sprouts with maple-sherry vinaigrette, buttermilk biscuits with apple butter, and more. 2 P.M. Rues: 209 N. Talbot St. St. Michaels, MD; ruserestaurant.com

Salamander DC Salamander Resort & Spa

Thanksgiving offerings at both their Salamander Resort & Spa location in Middleburg and at the newly minted Salamander DC to kickoff celebrating the season of giving. Salamander DC will offer a Thanksgiving Brunch and the flagship property in Middleburg will offer both dine-in and take-home feast options for individuals to enjoy. $149+. Various times. Salamander: 500 N Pendleton St. Middleburg, VA; salamanderresort.com // @salamanderresort

Shababi Thanksgiving Experience

We’re thrilled to be offering this Shababi Thanksgiving Feast! A not so traditional Palestinian meal, we’re excited to bring you this dinner reminiscent of our Arab-American Thanksgivings. Yalla Shababi! Thank you for having us at your table. $60+ 12 P.M. Maketto: 1351 H St. NE, DC; maketto1351.com // @maketto1351

Side Door

The popular Detroit Style Pizza shop that recently celebrated their two year anniversary, is once again setting aside the dough for the day and preparing homestyle cooked feasts to celebrate Thanksgiving. To create a unique holiday experience, Side Door is offering four different turkey preparations! Maple brined turkey breast, confit thigh with black pepper honey glaze, braised leg with sage parsnip cream, and smoked wings with Alabama white sauce. “Feasters” will receive a portion of each type of turkey option with their order. Each feast comes with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, yams, brussels sprouts, roasted carrots, gravy, and cranberry sauce! The intention is that the orders come with enough for dinner plus some leftovers (the best part)! Packages are available for 2, 4, or 8 guests and are available for preorder now until November 20. Pick up will be on Thanksgiving (11/24) morning. $95+. 9 A.M. Side Door: 909 New Jersey Ave. SE, DC; sidedoorpizza.com

Spanish Diner

This year, Spanish Diner is offering a way to complete your Thanksgiving spread with essentials – appetizers, side, and dessert.Thanksgiving Especiales: Start your celebration with crispy croquetas, an icon of Spanish cooking, with a uniquely American spin this holiday with the addition of traditional turkey. Bring guest favorite Canelones de Pavo – our version of a holiday classic – with bechamel sauce, cheese and turkey. Then end of your Thanksgiving dinner with a sweet treat, like the Tarta de queso con calabaza, a “burnt” style goat cheesecake. $95+. 10 A.M. Spanish Diner: 7271 Woodmont Ave. Bethesda, MD; spanishdiner.com // @spanishdiner

St. James’ Caribbean Thanksgiving

St. James and sister restaurant Cane are also offering a Caribbean inspired Thanksgiving dinner to-go composed of a whole spiced Heritage Turkey seasoned with a choice of jerk or garlic herbs ($250), Plantain Stuffing ($60), Macaroni Pie ($65), Mashed Potatoes ($60), Smokey Greens ($60) and Bread Pudding ($45). All menu items are designed to feed 4-6 people and orders must be placed by November 16th. Interested guests can email [email protected] to order and must pick-up their Thanksgiving meals from the restaurant on Wednesday, November 23rd. Various Prices. 10 A.M. St. James: 14th St NW, DC; stjames-dc.com // @stjamesdc

Thanksgiving at home by Yasmine

Union Market’s new Lebanese Kabab and Cocktail Shop by Exec. Chefs Gerald Addison and Chris Morgan and GM Said Haddad, have created a special to-go Thanksgiving menu. Each dinner serves 4-6 people ($250.00) and includes a Bag of pita, Sumac onions, parsley, mint; Batata Harra (crispy fingerling potatoes harra spice, garlic, cilantro), Toum, bone-in turkey breast and drumsticks cooked in the style of farouj (brined, marinated in sumac, garlic, and olive oil, and then slow-roasted).Mujadara (Lebanese rice and lentils with crispy onions), Balila (stewed chickpeas, garlic, olive oil, cumin, cardamom, lemon); Khiar bil laban (cucumber labneh with garlic and dried mint); Salata (tomato and cucumber salad, sumac onions, sumac dressing, parsley). Dinner for more people with the option of a $70 add-on for a liter bottle of Mersal Lebnani Red is also available. $250+. 10 A.M. Union Market: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; yasmine.us

Wilson Hardware’s Thanksgiving Eve Celebration

Wilson Hardware in Arlington is hosting a special Thanksgiving Eve celebration! Join in on the fun on Wednesday, Nov. 23 to ring in the holiday weekend with music, dancing, seasonal cocktails + more. Various times and prices. Wilson Hardware: 2915 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; wilsonhardwareva.com // @wilsonhardwareva

Trummer’s Thanksgiving

Award-winning restaurant Trummer’s, from husband-and-wife team Victoria and Stefan Trummer, will offer two Thanksgiving menus this year: a dine-in option at the Clifton, Va. restaurant, as well as a to-go menu that feeds up to six people. Newly appointed executive chef, Zach Ridenhour, will serve a four-course, family-style menu in the restaurant featuring Thanksgiving favorites like cornbread, a kale harvest salad and green bean casserole. Entrée options include a rotisserie heritage turkey, prepared in the restaurant kitchen’s rotisserie oven, spit-roasted porchetta and whole-roasted branzino with sides like cranberry relish, sweet potato mousse and cornbread dressing. Pastry Chef Amanda Seiver will prepare a pumpkin pie with candied pepitas and Chantilly cream as well as a chocolate bourbon pecan pie with spiced caramel and whipped cream. $85 in person. $282 to-go. Trummer’s Restaurant: 7134 Main St. Clifton, VA; tummersrestaurant.com // @trumnmersva

Unconventional Diner Offers Both Dine-In and To-Go Thanksgiving Day Feasts

Unconventional Diner, the Michelin-recognized spot for modern comfort food in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood, revives its popular Thanksgiving to-go offered in addition to the option to dine in for the beloved fall holiday. The restaurant has been serving Thanksgiving in its California-chic dining room since it opened five years ago but decided to add holiday meals for pick-up during the pandemic. To-Go $90. Dine-In $50+. 11 A.M. Unconventional Diner: 1207 9th St. NW, DC; unconventionaldiner.com // @unconventialdiner

Give food to others

Thanksgiving Turkey Drive

For our 9th annual Union Market District Turkey Drive, Harvey’s Market is your destination for donating a Thanksgiving turkey to families in need. Every year, we collect funds to purchase and deliver turkeys to churches in Ward 5. You can show your support by purchasing whole/half turkey, turkey legs or an amount of your choice from now through November 27. $10+. Donate online. Union Market: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; unionmarketdc.com // @unionmarketdc

