Life of Pie: Top 5 Local Pie Shops

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, we feel that it’s safe to officially call it pie season. To help you get in the mood, we’ve picked out five of our favorite spots to pick up a slice (or a few pies) in the DMV area.

Acme Pie Co.

This Arlington gem, the brainchild of head baker and owner Sol Schott, preps small batches of pies each morning to keep their menu fresh and seasonal. With around a dozen sweet pies and a handful of savory options on hand each day, there are plenty of options to try at this beloved local bakery. Some favorites include their sour cherry, coconut custard, and a vegan-friendly blackberry lime pie. Wednesday to Friday 3-9 p.m., Saturday + Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 2803 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA; acmepieco.com // @acme_pie_co

Firehook Bakery

Sometimes you need a pie all to yourself. Thankfully, the folks at Firehook Bakery have made that a less calorically dense proposition, thanks to their mini, single-serving pies, available in select flavors, are enough to hit the spot without making you feel like you have to lie down after finishing them. Those in need of a full-size pie have a ton of options to choose from, including classics like apple and pecan pie, as well as more decadent fare like a passion fruit meringue and a bittersweet chocolate tart. 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. 1909 Q St. NW, DC; firehook.com // @firehooklocal

Henry’s Soul Cafe

For a place that serves only one type of pie to make the list, you better believe it’s a really great slice of pie. Henry’s Soul Cafe, known for their delicious, affordable soul food, serves one of the best sweet potato pies in town, a “world famous” treat that keeps locals coming back for more. With a delicate crust and filling spiced with just the right amount of nutmeg, it’s been known to convert agnostics to the way of the sweet potato. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday. 1704 U St. NW, DC; henryssoulcafe.com // @henryssoulcafe

Livin’ The Pie Life

With seasonal concoctions influenced by the rolling availability of locally sourced ingredients, Livin’ The Pie Life is run by a pair of Arlington-based moms united by their shared love for baking. Now more than a decade into their run, they’re churning pies, scones, bars, and other baked treats every day, many of which are specifically noted on the menu to feature local produce. Must-taste slices include the award-winning brown butter coconut chess and southern pumpkin praline pies, called out by Washingtonian and Sports Illustrated, respectively. Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 2166 N Glebe Rd. Arlington, VA; livinthepielife.com // @livinthepielife

Un Je Ne Sais Quoi

A patisserie in the heart of Dupont Circle, Un Je Ne Sais Quoi’s high-quality desserts and baked goods are a favorite for a reason. Their huge variety of custard and fruit-based pies and tarts are delicate and perfectly prepared, baked with the sort of exacting precision and commitment to technique you’d expect from a French bakery. Delicate flavors like lemon meringue, pear, and apple are the highlight of the menu, but you really can’t go wrong with anything on hand. Tuesday to Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 1361 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; @unjenesaisquoipastry

