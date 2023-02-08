Drink
Super Bowl Sunday: Where to Eat, Drink + Party
February 8, 2023 @ 11:00am
Eat
Fight Club
Fight Club is transforming into football-watching headquarters for the Super Bowl. In addition to their full menu, they are adding food and drinks inspired by the competing teams. The food specials include a Philly Style Steak and Cheese hoagie and The Kansas City CB on Texas Toast. The drinks include none other than a City Wide (Hamm’s and Jameson) and Kansas City Ice Water. fightclubdc.com // @fightclubdc
Las Gemelas and Ghostburger
Destination Unknown Restaurants, Las Gemelas and Ghostburger have created new Super Bowl-themed additions to their menus. Las Gemelas is offering trays of Ghostburger’s Fresno wings and nachos for preorder and pickup starting on Monday, February 6. Ghostburger’s “Burger Bowl” features two new burgers inspired by the two competing cities. Whichever burger sells more stays on the menu for a month. lasgemelasdc.com; ghostburgerdc.com // @lasgemelasdc; @ghostburgerdc
Mason Social
Mason Social created special Super Bowl deals available on game day. The Social Platter includes potato skins, fried pickles, chicken tenders, buffalo wings, and fries for $45. You can also get a dozen wings for $19, or double it for $36, with a choice of different sauces. Drinks available are the Super Punch Bowl ($30), Lager-ita ($9) and draft beer ($5). mason-social.com // @eatmasonsocial
Salamander DC
Check out the specialty Super Bowl Sunday menu at Salamander DC. Enjoy hand-cut truffle fries, chicken parm sliders, Malpeque oysters and more while you watch the game in the comfort of The Lounge. Don’t forget to make a reservation! salamanderdc.com // @salamanderhoteldc
Sign of the Whale
Sign of the Whale is the restaurant bar to go to if you want to surround yourself with fellow Eagles fans. You should arrive early to get the best seats. whaledc.com // @whaledc
Taffers Tavern
Taffers Tavern is offering $57 tickets to watch the big game while enjoying all-you-can-eat starters, handhelds, sweets and more from the Big Game Menu. tafferstavern.com // @tafferstavern
Wilson Hardware
Wilson Hardware is offering a special brunch menu for the Super Bowl in addition to their regular lunch and dinner menus. Brunch includes .50 cent mimosas (after the first $20 carafe) and brunch classics like chicken and waffles. Brunch will be available from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on a 180-inch projector screen. wilsonhardwareva.com // @wilsonhardwaredc
Drink
Blackfinn DC
Blackfinn DC is ready for the Super Bowl by offering game-day specials that include Tank 7 on tap and Boulevard Wheat cans. It’s $5 for a can, $8 for a pint and $24 for a bucket. blackfinndc.com // @blackfinndmv
City-State Brewing
City-State Brewing is offering Super Bowl Sunday all-day happy hour specials and a huge TV screen to watch the game. They are selling $12.50 6-packs or $10 4-packs of specialty beer. citystatebrewing.com // @citystatebrewing
Crooked Run and Pizza Serata
The first brewery in D.C.’s Union Market District, Crooked Run and Pizza Serata are offering craft beers, ciders and natural wines alongside Michelin-starred Chef Chris Morgan’s artisanal pan pizzas. Dine-in, takeout and delivery are all available. crookedrunfermentation.com; pizzaserata.com // @crookedrunfermentation; @pizzaserata
Grand Central Bar & Sportsbook
DC Fray is throwing an exclusive watch party at Grand Central Bar & Sportsbook ($30). The event ticket includes lounge seating with flat-screen TVs, drinking games, unlimited beer, food specials, in-house sports betting and an optional pre-game pickup football game. Tickets are available here. grandcentraldc.com // @grandcentraldc
Jack Rose Dining Saloon
Jack Rose Dining Saloon in Adams Morgan is offering a complete $65 Super Bowl Viewing Party. It includes a reserved bar seat/table in view of the Saloon’s massive projector screen, bottomless beer, unlimited bourbon winter punch and a GameDay Sampler Welcome Platter. Jack Rose is also offering an a la carte “Game Day” menu featuring Roseda Ribeye Beef Chili, vegetarian Impossible Chili, Jack Rose’s famous wings and all the other necessary bar snacks. Festivities are from 6-10 p.m. jackrosediningsaloon.com // @jackroseindc
Junction Bistro & Bar
Junction Bistro & Bar is serving up a Super Bowl of Punch special ($40) that serves four people. They are also offering an all-day Happy Hour at the bar. The game will be projected on the wall with sound. The special is only for the Mosaic location. junctionbistrobar.com // @junctionbistrobar
Last Call Bar
Last Call Bar in the Union Market District is offering $4 Miller Lite Pints, $15 High Life Buckets, $30 Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Buckets and other drink specials. They will also be giving out complimentary Buffalo and Honey Garlic Wings, nachos and more snacks. Drink specials begin at 4 p.m. and free food starts at 6 p.m. lastcallbardc.com // @lastcallbardc
Owen’s Tavern
Owen’s Tavern is throwing a $54 watch party complete with unlimited draft beer from 50 different selections, two specialty cocktails, garlic bread, pizza, wings and sliders all night long. The deal is available from 6-10 p.m. owenstavern.com // @owenstavern
Tom’s Watch Bar
Tom’s Watch Bar in Chinatown is streaming the game with a 360-degree viewing experience along with a large beer selection and a game day featured menu. Reservations are not accepted; it’s first come, first serve. tomswatchbar.com // @toms_washdc
Union Pub
Union Pub is throwing an All-You-Can-Drink Super Bowl Party with unlimited beer and rail drinks, as well as a “Pub Grub” buffet with their famous Totchos, tater tots, mini corndogs and french fries. The party starts at 6 p.m. and the pre-game tailgate starts at 3 p.m. Tailgate + AYCD Super Bowl party is $77. AYCD Super Bowl party is $57. unionpubdc.com // @unionpub
Wunder Garten
Wunder Garten is hosting a Super Bowl Pregame Party dedicated to Rihanna’s best hits. Enjoy a dance party and happy hour specials from 3-6 p.m. The game will also be streamed live. wundergartendc.com // @wundergartendc
At Home
All-Purpose
If you prefer to watch the game at home, All-Purpose pizza joint is releasing a Super Bowl Italiano menu for preorder and pickup only. Some menu highlights include Honey Hot and Lemon Glaze wing platters, Tony’s Grandma Pie, the AP Party Sub and a Jersey Meatball Platter. Pick-up is available from both locations from 3-5 p.m. on February 12. The cut-off to order is February 10 by 4 p.m. To secure your game day feast, email [email protected]. allpurposedc.com // @allpurposedc
Arepa Zone
Arepa Zone will offer Super Bowl take-home specials with a Latin twist. The platter includes tequeño pops, yuca fritters, chicken and beef empanadas and the famous garlic-cilantro dipping sauce for $60. They will also offer mini empanada and tequeño trays. Preorder by February 10. arepazone.com // @arepazone
Brookland’s Finest Bar & Kitchen
Brookland’s Finest Bar & Kitchen is offering at-home Kansas City-inspired Super Bowl BBQ kits. The kits include smoked beef brisket, 2 lbs of BBQ pulled pork, pineapple mumbo sauce, Cajun potato salad, coleslaw and brioche buns. The kits are $75 and feed four people. You can also add a six-pack of beer for an extra $15. Pre-orders are available until February 9. brooklandsfinest.com // @brooklands_finest
ChiKo
ChiKo is offering a Super Bowl package that includes a bucket of wings and DIY Bulgogi tots. The packages are available at all locations for pick-up only on February 12. mychiko.com // @chikofrc
Colada Shop
Colada Shop is offering a catering menu complete with finger foods such as empanadas (limited-edition buffalo chicken flavor), croquetas and Cuban sandwiches. Catering is offered at all five locations. coladashop.com // @coladashop
CMB at Home
The CMB at Home catering team creates a Super Bowl feast with housemade wings, pimento cheese, southern biscuits and vegetarian chili. cmbcatering.com // @cmbathome
Fainting Goat
Fainting Goat offers at-home “Super Packages” filled with tavern-style pizzas with unlimited toppings, cheesesteak-style sandwiches, Italian-Herbed Slow Roast Pork sandwiches, buffalo wings and other snacks. The “Super Package” includes a 12-pack of Jack and Cola for $95. faintinggoatdc.com // @faintinggoatdc
Gatsby’s
Gatsby’s Big Game Party Pack includes Old Bay wings with mumbo sauce, spinach and artichoke dip and guacamole for $60, plus a shareable serving of Greta’s Punch for $54. The party pack serves 4-5 guests. gatsbyrestaurant.com // @gatsby_restaurant
Jack Rose Dining Saloon
Jack Rose Dining Saloon is offering the “Jack Rose Wing Club” takeout package. The package includes a large assortment of chicken wings, party platters, burgers, bites and canned beverages for a delicious at-home viewing experience. For larger groups, the “Make it a Party” Platter features 50 wings, sauces and snacks to serve 6-8 guests. jackrosediningsaloon.com // @jackroseindc
Lulu’s Winegarden
Lulu’s Winegarden is curating the ultimate Super Bowl Party Packs which include their famous White Queso dip, chicken sandwich sliders, Fermented Chile & Mango wings and Hatch Green Chile Mac and Cheese. The game day packages are designed for groups of 6-20 and start from a range of $115-$340. luluswinegarden.com // @luluswinedc
Mi Casa
Mi Casa’s Big Game Fiesta Pack includes guacamole and salsa, pastor tacos and a “build your own fajita” for $130. Pitchers of signature Ponche De Mi Casa and red or white sangrias are available for $49. Packages serve 4-5 guests. micasa-mexico.com // @micasamexico
Mi Vida
Mi Vida’s Big Game Party Pack includes adobo-rubbed spicy chicken wings, guacamole, carnitas and tacos for $115. Add on a shareable Ponche de Lola cocktail for $49. mividamexico.com // @mividamexico
Money Muscle BBQ
Money Muscle BBQ is offering special Super Bowl packages for at-home viewing. There is a choice of three platters featuring BBQ Smoked Chicken, Texas Brisket, BBQ Dry Rub Wings and BBQ Pork Ribs. Sides include Skillet Cornbread, Mac & Cheese and Baked Beans. Platters range from $45-$165. moneymusclebbq.com // @moneymusclebbq
Succotash + Succotash Prime
Succotash and Succotash Prime are creating an all-inclusive party pack that has chicken wings, chicken and waffles and apple cider BBQ pork ribs for $135. Add on bourbon-based Belle’s Punch for $49. Orders serve 4-5 guests. succotashrestaurant.com // @succotashrestaurant
The Grill
The Grill’s Big Game Party Pack includes stuffed dates, caramelized onion dip and BBQ ribs with herbed fries for $90. Add on The Grill Punch for $49. Orders serve 4-5 guests. thegrilldc.com // @thegrilldc