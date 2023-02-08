Super Bowl Sunday: Where to Eat, Drink + Party

Super Bowl 57, the most anticipated football event of the year, has arrived. Whether you’re a football fanatic or a Rihanna stan, there are plenty of dining, drinking and at-home options for you to enjoy this weekend.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs face off in a historical Super Bowl LVII this Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.

For the first time, the Super Bowl features two Black starting quarterbacks as well as two brothers on opposing teams. Rihanna ends her musical hiatus for a — fingers crossed — unforgettable crossover moment in sports and pop culture. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. sharp, and the halftime performance is projected to start around 8-8:15 p.m. This isn’t something you should miss, so plan your perfect game day/Rihanna concert experience.

Eat

Fight Club

Fight Club is transforming into football-watching headquarters for the Super Bowl. In addition to their full menu, they are adding food and drinks inspired by the competing teams. The food specials include a Philly Style Steak and Cheese hoagie and The Kansas City CB on Texas Toast. The drinks include none other than a City Wide (Hamm’s and Jameson) and Kansas City Ice Water. fightclubdc.com // @fightclubdc

Las Gemelas and Ghostburger

Destination Unknown Restaurants, Las Gemelas and Ghostburger have created new Super Bowl-themed additions to their menus. Las Gemelas is offering trays of Ghostburger’s Fresno wings and nachos for preorder and pickup starting on Monday, February 6. Ghostburger’s “Burger Bowl” features two new burgers inspired by the two competing cities. Whichever burger sells more stays on the menu for a month. lasgemelasdc.com; ghostburgerdc.com // @lasgemelasdc; @ghostburgerdc

Mason Social

Mason Social created special Super Bowl deals available on game day. The Social Platter includes potato skins, fried pickles, chicken tenders, buffalo wings, and fries for $45. You can also get a dozen wings for $19, or double it for $36, with a choice of different sauces. Drinks available are the Super Punch Bowl ($30), Lager-ita ($9) and draft beer ($5). mason-social.com // @eatmasonsocial

Salamander DC

Check out the specialty Super Bowl Sunday menu at Salamander DC. Enjoy hand-cut truffle fries, chicken parm sliders, Malpeque oysters and more while you watch the game in the comfort of The Lounge. Don’t forget to make a reservation! salamanderdc.com // @salamanderhoteldc

Sign of the Whale

Sign of the Whale is the restaurant bar to go to if you want to surround yourself with fellow Eagles fans. You should arrive early to get the best seats. whaledc.com // @whaledc

Taffers Tavern

Taffers Tavern is offering $57 tickets to watch the big game while enjoying all-you-can-eat starters, handhelds, sweets and more from the Big Game Menu. tafferstavern.com // @tafferstavern

Wilson Hardware

Wilson Hardware is offering a special brunch menu for the Super Bowl in addition to their regular lunch and dinner menus. Brunch includes .50 cent mimosas (after the first $20 carafe) and brunch classics like chicken and waffles. Brunch will be available from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on a 180-inch projector screen. wilsonhardwareva.com // @wilsonhardwaredc

