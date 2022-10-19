A Sports Bar for Every NFL Team

We’ve traversed the internet in an effort to build a comprehensive list of the best spots in the DMV area for fans of each of the 32 NFL teams to meet up with other backers and go crazy. Whether you’re a D.C.-born Commanders fan or a new transplant looking to bond with other fans of your team, there’s a home for (basically) every team in the league!

Arizona Cardinals

Crystal City Sports Pub

While fans of teams throughout the league gather here for football on massive projection screens and a decadent Sunday brunch buffet, this Arlington spot is known as a haven for Cardinal fans looking to show up for their team each week. 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.; 529 23rd St. S, Arlington, VA; ccsportspub.com // @ccsportspub

Atlanta Falcons

Penn Social

Oddly enough, the Dirty Birds are literally the ONLY team in the DMV area without a bar to call home (trust us, we’ve looked) but we feel no list of NFL destinations would be complete without a mention of Penn Social, the massive event space/venue/bar complex that goes all-out for Football all season long. Massive drink specials and an extensive menu, plus enough TVs to make your head spin mean if you’re going to find fellow Falcons fans anywhere, it’s probably here. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; 801 E St. NW, DC; pennsocialdc.com // @pennsocialdc

Baltimore Ravens

Free State Bar

The decor and menu of this Chinatown basement spot pays tribute to all things Maryland to the owners’ home state, so it’s no surprise the place is full of Ravens fans each week. 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; 501B G St. NW, DC; freestatebar.com // @freestatebar

Buffalo Bills

Exiles

A classic neighborhood tavern, this two level hangout is loud and proud about their love of the Buffalo Bills. D.C.’s rowdiest Bills backer bar shows Buffalo playing on every TV and projector in the place while dishing out massive Buffalo wings and serving up classic Western New York beers. Monday through Friday 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.; 1610 U St. NW, DC; exilesbar.com // @exilesbardc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Exiles Bar DC (@exilesbardc)

Carolina Panthers

Mission Navy Yard

One of the biggest and most popular spots in Navy Yard is also Carolina Panthers bar, a safe haven for any Carolinians who migrated North to D.C. who are in search of a place to get loud with fellow Pathers fans. Monday through Wednesday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. , 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday; 1221 Van St. SE, DC; missionnavyyard.com // @missionnavyyard

Chicago Bears

Union Pub

The self-proclaimed headquarters for D.C. Bears fans, Union Pub in Stanton Park has everything a Chicagoan looks for in home base: ice cold Old Style drafts, Bears games playing on flatscreens throughout the bar, and even a shrine to Mike Ditka. Monday through Wednesday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.; 201 Massachusetts Ave. NE, DC; unionpubdc.com // @unionpub

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bottom Line

WhoDey DC, established in 2005, calls The Bottom Line their home. This spot for wayward Bengals fans is known for their elevated bar cuisine and diverse draft list, keeping even those who couldn’t care less about the NFL happy. Monday through Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m., Thursday through Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; 1716 I St. NW, DC; thebottomlinedc.com // @bottomlinedc

Cleveland Browns

Yard House

The Chinatown location of this regional chain of sports bars, which dots the Mid Atlantic from New Jersey to Virginia Beach, is the go-to place in Downtown D.C. for Browns backers. Diehard fans meet up weekly in a private space upstairs from the main bar to bring the dog pound to the DMV area, going all-out with trivia during halftime and other interactive activities. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; 812 7th St. NW, DC; yardhouse.com // @yardhouse

Dallas Cowboys

Homeslyce Pizza

The only official spot for D.C. based Cowboy fans to gather is a pizza joint located right near George Washington University Hospital. The only D.C. location of this popular Baltimore area chain of pizza crafting sports bars, Homeslyce is a quality spot to grab a bite to eat, whether you’re a Dallas fan or not! Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; 2121 K St. NW, DC; homeslyce.com // @homeslycepizzabar

Denver Broncos

Penn Quarter Sports Tavern

Broncos fans have a quality stronghold at Penn Quarter, a spot that’s regularly recognized as one of the best sports bars in D.C.. The sheer volume of flatscreens lining the walls, will make any sports fan happy, particularly the Denverites that gather here each week. 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.; 639 Indiana Ave. NW, DC; pennquartersportstavern.com // @pqst_dc

Detroit Lions

The Midlands Beer Garden

Michiganders rejoice, The Midlands is your home away from home, showing not only Lions games all Football season long, they’re also the go-to D.C. bar for Michigan Wolverines college football. This Park View gem has plenty of bar snacks and a deep beer menu, helping make game day that much more perfect. Monday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday 1 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.; 3333 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; midlandsdc.com // @midlands_dc

Green Bay Packers

Hamilton’s Bar & Grill

The website for this cozy Capitol Hill watering hole proclaims that theirs is the spot where “Wisconsinites Unite,” a meeting place for cheeseheads to be transported back to the Midwest every weekend for Packers and Wisconsin Badgers games. Tuesday and Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.; 233 2nd St. NW, DC; hamiltonsdc.com

Houston Texans

St. Arnold’s on Jefferson

D.C. based Texans fans show up weekly to Dupont Circle’s St. Arnold’s, a haven for mussels and Belgian beer, to celebrate (and commiserate) about their hometown team. Following a pandemic related closure announcement last year, St. Arnolds returned this Summer, to the delight of Texans fans and just about everyone else in the neighborhood. Tuesday and Wednesday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Thursday and Sunday 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; 1827 Jefferson Pl. NW, DC; starnoldsdc.com

Indianapolis Colts

Carpool

Colts fans be glad they made the trip to Arlington when they’re greeted by plenty of Indianapolis expats ready to cheer on Matt Ryan and the gang. Stick around postgame for a few rounds of shuffleboard or billiards and a bite from their extensive menu of bar snacks. Monday through Friday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 a.m. to 2 a.m.; 900 N Glebe Rd., Arlington, VA; gocarpool.com // @carpoolbar

Jacksonville Jaguars

Thirsty Crow

This Columbia Heights neighborhood sports bar is home for Jacksonville Jaguars fans throughout the D.C. area. Their elevated bar bites influenced by East Asian flavors are a great way to celebrate victories and mourn defeats, this is for our money one of the cooler spots to watch a game anywhere in town. Monday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.; 3400 11th St. NW, DC; thirstycrowdc.com // @thirstycrowdc

Kansas City Chiefs

Blackfinn DC

The D.C. outpost of this local chain of “Ameripubs” is where mobs of Chiefs fans gather each week to watch Patrick Mahomes lead his team to victory (usually). There’s no better spot for former Kansas City citizens to grab some elevated pub snacks and cheer on one of the best teams in the league. 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.; 1620 I St. NW, DC; blackfinndc.com // @blackfinndmv

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blackfinn Ameripub (@blackfinndmv)



Las Vegas Raiders

Stoney’s on P

This Logan Circle hole in the wall is an old-school good time and also a meetup spot for the DC Raider Nation. Their bar snacks are especially decadent and over the top, especially their array of gourmet grilled cheeses. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 1433 P St. NW, DC; stoneysonp.com // @stoneysdc

Los Angeles Rams

Pi Pizzeria

While there may not be a lot of them, D.C. based fans of the LA Rams know Pi Pizzeria is more than just an extremely good spot to get a slice; it’s also the closest thing to a Rams backers bar in town. 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.; 910 F St. NW, DC; pi-pizza.com // @pi_pizzerias

Miami Dolphins

Solly’s

A no BS, no frills corner bar, Solly’s is an extremely solid tavern that doubles as a gathering place for Miami Dolphin fans in the D.C. area. There’s no better spot to watch the ‘Fins than this high quality establishment, rubbing elbows with stoked ex-Floridians and disinterested regulars alike. Monday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Friday 3 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Saturday 12 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.; 1942 11th St. NW, DC; sollysbooking.wixsite.com // @sollystaverndc

Minnesota Vikings

Ireland’s Four Courts

While a recent accident has caused them to temporarily close their doors, as soon as Ireland’s Four Courts in Arlington reopens (hopefully in the next few weeks), hordes of Minnesota Vikings fans will be among the first to welcome them back, considering it’s their only official meetup spot in the DMV area. Monday through Thursday 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.; 2051 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA; irelandsfourcourts.com // @irelandsfourcourts

New England Patriots

Proper 21

Officially registered with the Patriots Fan Club, Proper 21 is home to former New Englanders to gather and root for the Pats. This swanky pub is one of the fancier sports bars in town, but still allows for Belichick stans to hoot and holler as they watch their team figure out their post-Brady future. Sunday through Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m., Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.; 1319 F St. NW, DC; proper21.com // @proper21dc

New Orleans Saints

Little Miss Whiskey’s Golden Dollar

Little Miss Whiskey’s is ride or die for the Saints, as their website proclaims “we show all New Orleans Saints football games and only New Orleans Saints games,” so don’t pop in expecting to catch the Commanders or whoever. This delightfully spooky, kitschy spot will have NOLA natives feeling right at home. Sunday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.; 1104 H St. NE, DC; littlemisswhiskeys.com // @littlemisswhiskeys

New York Giants

Nanny O’Briens

This Cleveland Park pub sees Giants backers take over the joint each week, gathering together to bond over perfectly poured pints of Guinness and plates of their massively popular Nanny’s Wings. Monday 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. to 3 a.m.; 3319 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; nannyobriens.com

New York Jets

Irish Channel Restaurant & Pub

Jets fans flock to this authentic Irish pub weekly, their green jerseys making it look like every Sunday is St. Patrick’s day. Football fans or not, all Irish Channel patrons agree the food from Cork County, Ireland native chef Tom Stack can’t be beat. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 500 H St. NW, DC; irishchanneldc.com

Philadelphia Eagles

Boundary Stone

There’s always at least a few TVs showing Philly sports at Boundary Stone, no matter the time of year. The go-to neighborhood pub for Bloomingdale residents, Boundary Stone is also the gathering place for Eagles fans to get psyched up and rowdy for their favorite team. Monday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.; 116 Rhode Island Ave. NW, DC; boundarystonedc.com // @boundarystonedc

Pittsburgh Steelers

Johnny Pistolas

This contemporary Mexican joint was inspired by the myriad authentic taquerias that line the streets of LA, but also happens to be the main spot Steelers fans gather each week. Tacos and football is an underrated pairing, we love it! Tuesday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; 2333 18th St. NW, DC; johnnypistolas.com

San Francisco 49ers

Town Tavern

This double-decker bar has flatscreens throughout their massive space, many of which are tuned to the 49ers game each Sunday in service of the D.C. Niner Empire. Food and drink specials and other goodies are available to faithful SF fans at this Adams Morgan watering hole. Monday 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Saturday 12 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.; 2323 18th St. NW, DC; towntaverndc.com // @towntaverndc

Seattle Seahawks

Red Bear Brewing Company

The folks at Red Bear Brewing are dedicated to all things Seattle sports, offering up the perfect place for Seahawks fans to convene over a couple of pints and cheer on their team from the other side of the country. Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; 209 M St. NE, DC; redbear.beer // @RedBearBrewing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arlington Rooftop Bar & Grill

This huge sports bar in Arlington is the best spot to watch Brady and the Bucs each week, alongside a bunch of ex-Floridians and other Tampa Bay fans. After hosting Florida Gators watchalongs for years, owners decided to expand their football horizons to the professionals, aligning themselves with DMV area Buccaneers fanatics to become the official spot six years ago. Tuesday through Friday 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. ; 2424 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA; arlrooftop.com // @arlington_rooftop

Tennessee Titans

Lou’s City Bar

Lou hosts weekly watch parties for D.C. based Tennessee Titans fans, complete with beer tower specials and plenty of rabid Titan backers ready to scream along in both agony and celebration. Monday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Wednesday through Friday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; 1400 Irving St. NW, DC; louscitybar.com // @louscitybar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lou’s City Bar (@louscitybar)

Washington Commanders

The Blaguard

Since 2010, this neighborhood public house has been all about all things D.C. sports, living by their “by locals, for locals” ethos. From the DC United to the Mystics to the Wizards to yes, the Commanders, if they play sports in D.C., you should meet up at The Blaguard to cheer them on. Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., Saturday 12:30 p.m. to 3 a.m., Sunday 12:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.; 2003 18th St. NW, DC; blaguarddc.com // @theblaguard

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.