Head to These 7 D.C. Coffeehouses for Community + Well-Crafted Drinks

Coffeehouses first appeared in the late 17th century in England, and quickly became “third places” for elected officials, authors, and intellectuals to meet and engage in conversation and knowledge sharing – they were even called “penny universities” for the price a guest would pay for entry. Maximilien Misson, a French writer and intellectual during the late Elizabethan period, summed up the English coffeehouse culture in 1698:

“You have all Manner of News there: You have a good Fire, which you may sit by as long as you please: You have a Dish of Coffee; you meet your Friends for the Transaction of Business, and all for a Penny, if you don’t care to spend more.”

While a bit fanciful, this doesn’t sound far off from what we see in the places we frequent today: places to meet, learn new ideas, make friends, and find new things to eat and drink. If you’re inspired to find your own “penny universities” in D.C. this holiday season, here are seven places to consider.

Tynan Coffee & Tea

Columbia Heights

Tynan Coffee & Tea is one of Columbia Heights’ longest-lived coffee houses. Located just steps from the Metro, Tynan was founded in the mid-2000s and has outlasted almost all its neighbors, including multiple restaurants, the Wawa, a pie joint, various tenants in the DCUSA development, and a nearby bottle shop.

Tynan owner John Richardson’s first gig as a barista was when he was a student in college; he enjoyed the craft so much so he stuck with it as a career. He’s been a part of Tynan since 2009, and took over fully seven years later when the original founders moved on to the restaurant business.

He’s joined by a small team, many of whom have been there for years and share John’s excitement for the cafe culture: “We all actually enjoy coming in to work everyday.”

While some coffee shops seem overwrought or professionally decorated with saccharine art – or worse, corporately-chosen anodyne abstractions – Tynan is pleasantly utilitarian, with broad benches and tables and room for forty people or so. There’s enough space for large groups to convene. It’s a place to work, too – there’s ample space to spread out and a lone printer stands guard by the door, waiting to be of service.

Almost everything is house-made at Tynan: “If we don’t make it from scratch, we put our own spin on it,” John says. Their menu features a selection of curated coffees, hot and cold coffee beverages, and cold brew on tap. Here, you won’t find any ridiculous Instagram drinks; every beverage is carefully crafted and intentional, pulling in local ingredients that are in season.

For example, for that ever-popular pumpkin spice latte: John and his team buy the pumpkins, cook them, blend them with their spices, and then make the lattes to order. Throughout the year, be on the lookout for their pistachio cardamom latte, ancho chile mocha (amazing), a beetroot latte, and coffee blended with ginger and turmeric. You can get them iced or hot.

This focus on local, seasonal ingredients mean the Tynan team is always innovating. “We’re not robots, and if they’re cranking out basic lattes all day, that will affect our enjoyment of the job,” says Richardson. “If we can’t get a quality ingredient, we just won’t serve it until we can.”

Independent coffee shops balance both the everyday coffee-drinking public and the aficionados, so Richardson has steeped himself in not only the running of a business but the philosophy of good coffee. He’s been on fact-finding trips to Central and South America, and has met with growers. He’s spent time visiting coffee farms, talking to producers directly to understand how, when, and where the beans are grown – and how to get the most out of each cup.

“This level of attention to detail brings customers a better drinking experience,” he says. For example, the Tynan team will use different coffee brewing methods (pour-over, French press or nitro) for different types of coffee they sell. By pairing the right brewing method with the right coffee, they’re able to extract the best flavors and ensure that each cup is an optimal expression of the style. So do yourself a favor and head to Tynan for your next sandwich, latte, or pour-over. You won’t be disappointed.

1400 Irving St. Unit 107 NW, DC; tynancoffeeandtea.com // @tynancoffee



Ebenezer’s Coffeehouse

NoMa

Like Tynan, Ebenezer’s Coffeehouse has served its neighbors for over 15 years. Perched on 2nd and F Streets in northeast, this shop was once the home to a turn-of-the-century diner. Ebenezer’s is unique in that 100% of its profits go to humanitarian causes around the world.

“I think one of my favorite things to be part of in Ebenezers is our passion for serving the underserved in our community, simply by being a place where everyone is genuinely welcome,” says Bill Payne, general manager, “and where we are able to offer folks a free coffee if they’re in need.”

Owned by National Community Church, Ebenezer’s primarily supports causes around homelessness. This year, they’re on track to have given away over three thousand beverages to the neighbors and those in need. In the spirit of their beginnings as Reuter’s Diner in 1908, grab a single-origin coffee, brewed through an AeroPress, before catching your train at Union Station.

214 F St. NE, DC; ebenezerscoffeehouse.com // @ebenezerscoffeehouse



Elle

Mt. Pleasant

One shop that’s been making waves in the last few years is Elle, located in the historic Heller’s Bakery site on Mt. Pleasant Street NW. Owners Nick Pimentel and Lizzy Evelyn, Mt. Pleasant residents themselves, brought the dream of a high-class shop to fruition.

Elegant and warm, Elle still takes a few cues from its heritage: “We continue to offer items that have been made in this building since 1922 ,such as coffee, pies, breads, and cakes, but with the addition of also offering sit down lunch and dinner” says owner Nick. Paige Shoemaker, cafe manager, adds that Elle “aims to offer quality classics while also looping in exciting and different seasonal flavors.”

Exciting and different, indeed: they recently whipped up a unique espresso tonic, blending cold-brew espresso with tonic water, ice, and a lemon peel. It’s snappy, unexpected, and perfect for an unseasonably-warm afternoon or an afternoon by the fire. Bonus points for having an outdoor seating area at which to enjoy said espresso tonic.

3221 Mount Pleasant St. NW, DC; eatatelle.com // @eatatelle



The Coffee Bar

Rhode Island Avenue

Nestled in the Pillsbury building on 17th and M Streets Northwest is The Coffee Bar, (also known as TCB). This compact, farmhouse-chic space is as bright and airy as it gets, with floor-to-ceiling windows giving guests more than their daily dose of Vitamin D. Don’t think this is the place to camp out and do your grad school thesis; there’s very limited space, but perfect for those mid-morning mocha runs on the days you’re in the office. To try: their cardamom latte – warm and full of spice.

1200 17th St. NW, DC; thecoffeebardc.com // @thecoffeebardc



Kramers

Dupont Circle

An institution to say the least, Kramers and attached cafe Afterwords occupy a storied space just north of Dupont Circle. An eclectic mix of barrister bookcases, big couches, and private tables, this spot has served the D.C. reading public since 1976 and really helped define Dupont Circle’s neighborhood.

Before you browse the latest bestsellers or quirky new releases, you can swing by their integrated coffee bar for a tipple. They do try to keep up with the trends, including using a lot of natural flavors and specialty beans, but fancy stuff isn’t the main goal — believe it or not, their biggest seller is drip coffee.

“Mostly folks come in for a coffee, do some work. Everyone is welcome,” says assistant cafe manager CJ. It makes sense that a place like this might draw a loyal following: “Many people come in with great memories, maybe they had a first date here, or have been coming for years.”

Whether you’re looking for true love, the latest Lee Child novel, or just a matcha latte – Kramer’s is the spot.

1517 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; kramers.com // @kramerbooks



Le Bon Cafe

Capitol Hill

Just steps from the halls of legislative power sits Le Bon Cafe, a tight and efficient French-styled cafe on 2nd Street. One step inside and you feel like you’re in Montmartre in the 18th Arrondissement of Paris. Seats at this cafe are a highly-sought commodity so if you’d like one of their famous French sandwiches, an espresso, or a cafe Americano, be prepared for standing-room only. As you elbow past diplomats, Congressional staff, and even Members of Congress, coffee and croquettes in hand, you might find a spot on their patio in the shadow of the Library of Congress.

210 2nd St. SE, DC; leboncafe.com // @leboncafedc



Baker’s Daughter

McPherson Square

Nestled in the lobby of the Eaton Hotel is Baker’s Daughter, a simple yet warm and inviting place for a coffee and a bite.

“I’m a big breakfast guy,” says Chef Matt Baker, “and our menu reflects what I’d want to make for my family.”

Backed up by executive pastry chef Aisha Momaney, standouts on the food menu include a chorizo breakfast burrito, braised beef short rib breakfast bowls, and cheesy sandwiches. Everything on the menu is “inspired by what I’ve tried throughout my career” says Baker.

To drink, they’ve got fifteen choices of hot or iced coffees and teas, all under five bucks. If coffee’s not your speed, Baker’s Daughter also deals in a line of blended superfoods like beets, herbs and fresh green juices to go with that chorizo burrito.

1201 K St. NW, DC; bakersdaughterdc.com // @bakersdaughterdc

