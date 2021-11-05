Saatva Opens Its Second Storefront in D.C.

Last year, during an intense bout of spring cleaning, I decided to strip the fire retardant cover off of my mattress. Unbeknownst to me, I released fiberglass all over my tiny studio apartment, covering every surface and even my poor cat. The cover could not be placed back onto my bed, and I quickly found myself mattress shopping in the middle of a pandemic. My old mattress had come in a box and was a mixture of dense gel and memory foam that started breaking down almost the day I got it. I knew I wanted a real bed (read: not one that was compressed into a box) but was unable to test one out since no showrooms were open. It would take a couple of days for the new mattress I blindly picked out online to arrive, and I put the entire traumatic ordeal behind me.

Last Thursday, I was able to preview the newest arrival to the 14th Street Corridor: Saatva, a luxury mattress shop specializing in eco-friendly materials and superior construction. While I wish they had been open last spring when I was going through my mattress struggles, the Saatva Viewing Room is sure to put its visitors on the market for a new bed. Starting as an online retailer in 2010, CEO Ron Rudzin wanted to set Saatva apart from other online mattress vendors.

“Anytime you hear ‘mattress’ and ‘online,’ people assume you are a bed in a box,” Rudzin says. “But we are so much more than that.”

The Saatva team hosted a private tour of their new space, where they explained their origins and newest product offerings. After, they treated members of the press to a delicious multi-course meal at Barcelona Wine Bar. While there, we were able to discuss their countrywide expansion plans, with new stores set to open in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Saatva is bringing its products closer to the consumer with in-person viewing rooms. Starting in New York City, they decided to bring their relaxing oasis of a store to the bustling 14th Street neighborhood. With its delightful music and minimal decor, customers will feel like they are stepping into a luxury spa.

Partnering with Samsung, the store is equipped with behavior sensing technology to help customers discover, personalize and build their ideal sleep experience. Each area, from the tablets at every bedside to touch-enabled screens, provides a platform to deliver in-depth product information and create a richer discovery experience.

As the company expanded, they had the opportunity to create styles made out of high-quality materials like thistle, New Zealand wool and organic cotton. In doing so, they are “living up to their namesake,” as Rudzin puts it, of the Sanskrit word “sattva” which means “purity.”

With 24/7 customer support, in-home trial periods, and white-glove delivery and assembly service, Saatva cuts no corners in offering the best quality service to their customers.

Officially opening November 8, Saatva is open every Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saatva: 1714 14th St NW, DC; saatva.com // @saatva

