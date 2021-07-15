Drink
Last Call’s Rachel Sergi Rocks Red Lipstick + a D.C. Knuckle Tattoo
July 15, 2021 @ 10:00am
Rachel Sergi is general manager at Union Market’s hidden gem Last Call Bar. When it comes to style, Sergi is no-fuss and to the point. She champions individuality when describing District style and looks to trailblazers in ’80s rock and art for inspiration.
What D.C. style means to you
True D.C. style to me means non-conformity. D.C. is all about knowing the streets and quadrants, but true D.C. style is finding your own shoes to fill — both literally and figuratively. D.C. style is not salmon shorts, khakis and blue shirts, although we do welcome them.
Style icon and/or inspiration
An amalgamation of icons: Debbie Harry, Jean Michel Basquiat and Chrissie Hynde
Wardrobe essential
Polishable leather shoes
Personal style
Unfettered, sometimes tattered, always with red lipstick
@rachelsergi // lastcallbardc.com
