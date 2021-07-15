Last Call’s Rachel Sergi Rocks Red Lipstick + a D.C. Knuckle Tattoo

Rachel Sergi is general manager at Union Market’s hidden gem Last Call Bar. When it comes to style, Sergi is no-fuss and to the point. She champions individuality when describing District style and looks to trailblazers in ’80s rock and art for inspiration.

What D.C. style means to you

True D.C. style to me means non-conformity. D.C. is all about knowing the streets and quadrants, but true D.C. style is finding your own shoes to fill — both literally and figuratively. D.C. style is not salmon shorts, khakis and blue shirts, although we do welcome them.

Style icon and/or inspiration

An amalgamation of icons: Debbie Harry, Jean Michel Basquiat and Chrissie Hynde

Wardrobe essential

Polishable leather shoes

Personal style

Unfettered, sometimes tattered, always with red lipstick

@rachelsergi // lastcallbardc.com

