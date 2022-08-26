It’s Time To Go on a Tiki Cruise…on the Potomac River

So what are we going to remember as being the best business idea of the summer of 2022? That would be the Potomac Tiki Club. This happy hour on a boat concept launched just before the summer of 2022, by Sea Suite Cruises, a company owned by two friends that started in 2018 with the Potomac Paddle Club.

The Potomac Tiki Club offers an idyllic and boozy way to spend an afternoon or evening with friends or family on our favorite local river. And lucky for you, if you haven’t tried out this experience, you still have one more month of summer and much of fall to take advantage of this new floating tiki bar. We went on a cruise and are here to fill you in on all the details.

Who can enjoy the Potomac Tiki Club and who is in charge?

You must have a minimum of six people, but you can have up to eighteen. I would recommend fewer than eighteen people though as that might feel crowded. The cost depends on the time of day and whether it’s a weekend or weekday, and the trip is a total of 90-minutes. The boat comes with two staff members, the captain and a bartender in charge of serving drinks and monitoring behavior (no jumping off the boat to swim!).

What is the Potomac Tiki Bar?

The concept features a small, open-air boat that seats up to eighteen people. The vessel is designed so the seats are bar stools around a central bar, where you can purchase beer, wine and canned cocktails. There is a bathroom on board, so you don’t have to worry about how many beverages you consume. You can also BYOB, which comes with an $8 corkage fee for each bottle of wine (or equivalent). Guests are also permitted to bring their own snacks, which I highly recommend (because food is not available to purchase aboard). We brought chips, pretzels and cheese and crackers to share, which we much needed with all the beverages.

Where does the Potomac Tiki Club go?

They pick you up on the Georgetown Waterfront, and from there, your captain will take you cruising slowly down the Potomac. You’ll be able to take selfies with sites like the Kennedy Center, the Lincoln Memorial, and the Washington Monument in the background.

Why is it so fun?

With its cute, thatched roof, adorable bar stools and charming staff, the tiki cruise is a great way to hang out with friends and have beverages while on D.C.’s famous Potomac River. The boat is ideal for people-watching, sightseeing, and catching a breeze in these scorching temperatures.

When can we go?

Anytime from now until the end of October. Then they are on hiatus during the winter until spring 2023.

How do we book it?

Bookings are done online, and you will need to do them well in advance because this experience has become quite the rage. Each person who attends has to sign a waiver before the cruise, and you need to arrive a few minutes before departure. Remember to be on time – the boat only has a few minutes that they are allowed to be dockside.

Potomac Tiki Club: 3100 K St. NW, DC; seasuitecruises.com // @tikiclubdc

