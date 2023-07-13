Washington Spirit Players Star in World Cup Send-Off Match

Check out photos from the World Cup send-off match.

The U.S. Women’s National Team secured a 2-0 victory over Wales in their World Cup send-off match on Sunday, July 9. Washington Spirit players Ashley Sanchez and Andi Sullivan started the match and Spirit forward, Trinity Rodman, scored both goals in the second half of the game. The USWNT are still currently ranked number one in the world heading into the 2023 World Cup. After the game, the team traveled to Auckland, New Zealand to begin training. The USWNT will kick off their World Cup journey on July 21 against Vietnam at 9 p.m. ET. Photos by Krystina Brown.

