Photo Gallery: The RAMMYS 2022

Last Sunday night, D.C.’s best in food and hospitality coalesced at the Walter E. Washington Convention for the RAMMY Awards. The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington hosted a night of imbibing, eating and dancing following the ceremony where winners included Rising Culinary Star of the Year Christian Irabién of Muchas Gracias!, Chef of the Year Rob Rubba of Oyster Oyster and Restaurateur of the Year Scott Drewno and Danny Lee of The Fried Rice Collective.

Mayor Muriel Bowser awarded nine local restaurants the Honorary Milestone Award and spoke on D.C.’s reopening post-quarantine measures. Throughout the night, multiple announcers and awardees opened up about personal struggles through the pandemic and the industry as a whole’s continued resilience. For the full list of RAMMY 2022 winners visit, here. Photos by The Interstellar Studio.

