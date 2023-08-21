Photo Gallery: SQFT Gallery Opening Night

Check out photos from our SQFT Gallery Opening Night.

The who’s who of D.C. artists were out in full force at the SQFT Opening Night on Friday, August 18 at the Asian Fusion Gallery. Curated by Peter Chang of No Kings Collective and Jason Bowers of JAB Arts, the pop-up art show featured 12″x12″ sized art pieces from 50+ artists in the DMV. As guests arrived, they had a chance to mingle with some of the artists, peruse the gallery, and purchase works. Both established artists – like Brandon Hill, Trap Bob and Nicole Bourgea – and upcoming artist were included in the gallery, offering opportunities for people to purchase art from different price points and make investments in new talent. Photos by Ben Droz.

