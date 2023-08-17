Start Your Art Collection with Work by DMV Artists at “SQFT” Art Pop-Up

The pop-up offers art at accessible price points, giving opportunities to new artists and bourgeoning collectors alike.

Attention DMV art lovers: on August 18 and 19, D.C.’s Asian Fusion Gallery is home to “SQFT,” a popup art show featuring more than 100 pieces of 12- by 12-inch art by local artists.

Curated by Peter Chang, co-founder of No Kings Collective and REDEYE Night Market, and Jason Bowers, founder of JAB Arts, the show celebrates both emerging and established artists from the region and features a wide range of contemporary art, including work by Kelly Towles, Death By Narwhals, Mas Paz, Trap Bob and Brandon Hill.

“Since [Asian Fusion Gallery] is such a big space, and we were sticking to 12-inch pieces, we knew we could include a larger number of artists.” Bowers says. “Our goal was to try and capture artwork from many different genres and styles.”

D.C.’s diverse art community is well-reflected in the show.

“We wanted to make sure that we had women artists, artists of color, artists from east of the river represented,” says Chang, noting that the pop-up also includes a wide range of professional experience; many artists who have never shown in a gallery will be featured alongside seasoned pros. “The high tide raises all ships, so we wanted to make sure that those artists also got an opportunity.”

Pop-up art shows turn gallery shows into happenings, giving artists and visitors alike the chance to participate in “a very quick, special moment in time,” Bowers says.

By design, they also create a great opportunity to get artists in a room together and build connections within D.C.’s art community.

“We want it to be a little bit more than just an art show; we want it to be a space where artists can be all in one location at the same time, network and meet each other for the first time,” he says.

The show’s premise, central location, variety of featured styles and the exciting mixture of familiar names and new faces promises a strong turnout — and sales.

“Our job as curators and stewards is to make sure that we are bringing the right crowds and people who have interest in purchasing artwork. I think we have proven that model time and time again,” Chang says.

The smaller scale of the work featured in “SQFT” has the benefit of inviting new buyers into the world of art collection. Visitors can select from a wide range of works at different price points that are easy to find a place for at home.

“One of the reasons I like doing the 12-inch by 12-inch shows like ‘SQFT’ is that it helps keep the prices somewhat affordable,” Bowers says. “Depending on the level of the artist, we have pieces that range from a couple hundred up to $1,000. This might be a chance for you to pick up a piece from an artist you really admire for $500 or $600.”

Whether you’re interested in taking home a new piece or just want to experience some local art, “SQFT” is a great opportunity to see a vibrant snapshot of the city’s ever-evolving creative scene.

“SQFT” is open Friday, August 18 from 6-11 p.m. and Saturday, August 19 from 2-10 p.m. For more details, a full list of exhibiting artists and to RSVP to the opening night event, visit here.

Asian Fusion Gallery: 1343 L St. NW, DC; asian-fusion-gallery-venue-rental.business.site

Want first access to select art shows and exhibits around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.