Photo Gallery: Into the Future of Fashion at Smithsonian AIB

As part of the ongoing “FUTURES” exhibit, the Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building opened up after hours to host a memorable night of innovative fashion on May 12. Open to the public, patrons decked out in their best attempts of futuristic fashion — sequins, neon, and a lot of metallics — scoured for the best spots around the runway to catch a glimpse.

Curated by local agency Studio Couture, the show featured a range of designers with different aesthetics and visions of the future. From the goth-punk designs of Joey Jett to the African goddess attire of DMV designer Grace Yeboah Ofori, the runway showcased what the future of fashion has in store for us. Photos by Interstellar Studio.

