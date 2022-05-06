Infinity + Beyond: “FUTURES” Event Roundup at Smithsonian Arts + Industries

With the Smithsonian Museums approaching their 175th anniversary, it’s time they looked to the future. And with their all-encompassing “FUTURES“ display at the Arts & Industries Building, Washingtonians now have the chance to do the same. Featuring free events dedicated to the future of fashion and the iconic past of space travel, make your way over to this home for innovation and learn something new about the industrial world around you. RSVP to the world of tomorrow today.

5.12

Into The Future of Fashion

Fashion isn’t just what you wear. It’s how you wear it. This event comprises a celebrity-filled panel discussion, a live DJ and hosting responsibilities taken care of by HBO Max’s “Legendary” emcee Dashaun Wesley. Showcasing the futurist attitudes of modern fashion, the event will shine a light on the groundbreaking designers kick-starting this new shift. See the designs that will one day fill your closet at this tribute to human ingenuity. 6 p.m.

5.19

We Interrupt Your Regularly Scheduled Panel: Future Journeys at Your Fingertips

For the space geeks who never stopped playing astronaut, the “FUTURES” team has partnered with Meta Quest to recreate the iconic Apollo Moonwalk through the eyes of 125 lucky individuals. Make the same footprints as your interstellar heroes. See the one-of-a-kind terrains that they got to see. This event will also be joined by a panel of space travel experts giving key info on the dynamics of interstellar travel. Space might be a stratosphere away, but it’s going to be all around you on May 19. 6:30 p.m.

5.28

FUTURES Field Day

The future of sports is a world where everyone deserves a spot on the field. “FUTURES” is ecstatic to host a National Mall Field Day where participants have the pleasure to get active with NFL players and athletes of multiple backgrounds and identities. While some may have felt discouraged from taking the field in the past, FUTURES Field Day is here to ensure that everyone can embrace the joy of activity regardless of who they are and what they look like. There is no future without equality and sports are the perfect domain to welcome all genders, backgrounds and creeds. Multiple times.

Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building: 900 Jefferson Dr. SW, DC; aib.si.edu // @smithsonianaib