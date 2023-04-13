Photo Gallery: Cosmic Pickleball

Introducing pickleball leagues to DC Fray‘s growing list of sports. Teams gathered at Dock 5 in Union Market for cosmic pickleball, a glow-in-the-dark rendition that made the game all the more interesting. Want in? You can sign up for leagues here. Photos by Rich Kessler.

