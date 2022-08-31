Neighborhood Guide: Rosslyn

When you think of Rosslyn, what comes to mind? For many, it’s a place to commute to work and then back — but don’t underestimate this neighborhood.

When asked about why Rosslyn is unique, Rosslyn BID president Mary-Claire Burwick tells us, “It really serves as the gateway to the Washington region and to the rest of Northern Virginia.” She goes on to add, “It’s the iconic skyline for D.C. You’ve got all these notable skyscrapers that are overlooking the Potomac and the nation’s Capital. It’s just this really neat combination of this bustling urban environment. But then you also have parks and open space as well.”

With so much to do, see and eat, we wanted to make it easy for you to navigate all that Rossyln has to offer. Without further ado, let’s get into some of our favorite Rosslyn spots.

Where To Play

Roosevelt Island

Looking for a quick and easy escape into nature? Pack your bug spray (it’s a D.C. summer essential) and enjoy the 88.5 acres of nature at Roosevelt Island. Of the 3 trails you can hike, The Swamp trail is the longest, at about 1 ½ miles. Other trails include the ¾ mile Upland trail and the Woods trail, a short, ⅓ mile trail that passes through the heart of the island, including the memorial plaza with its statue and fountains. While strolling around the island, keep your eyes peeled for the birds of Theodore Roosevelt Island using this helpful bird spotting guide. Theodore Roosevelt Island Arlington, VA; nps.gov/this/index.htm

Gateway Park

Want to spend some time outside but are craving more of a social, community space? Meet up with friends and make new ones at Gateway Park. Check the events calendar to see what’s going on from week to week at this outdoor gathering space. From movie nights, concerts and even fitness classes, you are bound to find something to enjoy. 1300 Langston Blvd (Base of the Key Bridge) Arlington, VA; rosslynva.org/go/gateway-park // @rosslynva

Jazzfest

One event that is not to be missed at Gateway Park is Rosslyn’s Jazz Fest, which is celebrating its 30th year. The main event is September 10, but they will have plenty of pre-jazz fest activities for the community leading up to the festival. Best of all? It’s free. Register here. 1300 Langston Blvd (Base of the Key Bridge) Arlington, VA; rosslynva.org/do/rosslyn-jazz-fest-2022 // @rosslynva

Where To Eat + Drink

Assembly Food Hall

Did you know Rosslyn has a food hall? Located above the Rosslyn metro stop in Rosslyn’s City Center, Assembly boasts seven different dining options and four bars to choose from. Each of those concepts was created for this location by DMK‘s founder David Morton, James Beard-nominated Chef Brian Huston and Assembly’s Executive Chef Cameron Cousin.

It also has lots of different seating options too, ranging from a mix of lounges, dining rooms, worktables, private rooms and a massive outdoor terrace. Instead of moving from stall to stall to place your order, Assembly uses a mobile ordering system, making it easy to mix and match good from different vendors. 1700 N Moore St. Arlington, VA; assembly-va.com // @AssemblyVa

Hot Lola’s

Hot Lola’s recently opened their second Virginia location in Rosslyn earlier this summer. The eatery from D.C. area star chef Kevin Tien (of Moon Rabbit) specializes in its Sichuan-spiced, Nashville-inspired hot chicken sandwich. Don’t worry, there are several heat levels to choose from, and they all pack a big flavor punch. 1501 Wilson Blvd. Suite 102 Arlington, VA; hotlolas.com // @HotLolas

Inca Social

Inca Social delivers on both food and ambiance. Its fun, colorful Instagram-worthy interior is worth a visit alone, but the delicious Peruvian fusion food makes you stay. I recommend their fish ceviche sampler (which includes their clasico, aji amarillo cream, and rocoto cream variations), paired with a pisco sour. 1776 Wilson Blvd. Unit #1 Arlington,Va; incasocial.com // @IncaSocial

Open Road

Looking for a solid American restaurant and bar to unwind after work? Open Road, located in the heart of Rosslyn, delivers with their classic American fare (think burgers, steak, shrimp and grits). They even serve you complimentary popcorn to nosh on while you wait for your order. For drinks, try one of their hand-crafted cocktails, like the Basil and Blue, which combines Beefeaters gin, blueberries, lemon and basil. It’s fragrant, refreshing and perfect for summer. 1201 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; openroadgrill.com/location/rosslyn // @OpenRoadGrill

Yuraku

Opened in May of this year, Yuraku is a relative newcomer to the Rosslyn area and offers Japanese cuisine. Serving both lunch and dinner, you can enjoy fresh sushi and sashimi, or other delicious Japanese food like donburi, ramen and their ample selection of bento box specials.1850 Fort Myer Dr. Arlington, VA; yurakusushiva.com // @yurakusushiva

