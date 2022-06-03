Photo Gallery: An AAPI-Led Panel of D.C.’s Culinary Champions

On Wednesday, June 1, seven AAPI leaders in the DMV hospitality scene came together to share their insights on the current culinary scene at Studio by Tishman Speyer. Moderated by Redeye Night Market and No Kings Collective Co-Founder Peter Chang, the panelist included James Beard Award winner Tom Cunanan, chef + co-owner of Pogiboy; Ice Cream Jubilee Owner Victoria Lai; Lucky Danger CEO and Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate Co-Founder Tim Ma; Maxwell Park Executive Chef Masako Morishita; Glassey Owner Taj Sohal; and Moon Rabbit Executive Chef and Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate Co-Founder Kevin Tien. The conversation covered the panelists’ personal trajectories, the decline of Chinese restaurants in the U.S., the balance between creating authentic and experimental dishes, combating racism and pursuing passions. Photos by Eric Chang.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.