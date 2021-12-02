A Second Glance: The Stories Behind D.C.’s Street Art

Read on for our curated selection of some of the essential murals D.C. has to offer, as well as some hidden gems and brand-new works.

“Alma Indigena”

By Victor “Marka27” Quiñonez

Strolling down Wisconsin Avenue towards Georgetown, you’ll pass an eye-catching new face on the side of Los Cuates. This three-month-old mural depicts an elder from the Huichol Mexican indigenous group, known as the Wixárika. The artist, Brooklyn-based muralist Victor “Marka27” Quiñonez, also incorporated food from multiple Native American cultures as part of the backdrop, such as blue maiz and guajillo peppers. 1564 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; @marka_27

Dupont Metro Station Mural

By Chris Pyrate

Dupont’s Metro Station (Connecticut Ave & Q St. NW Entrance/Exit has been in a suspended state of construction for years, with a large green barrier wall between the subway entrance and bus stop. On the plus side, the green walls serve as a perfect grassy canvas for Chris Pyrate’s signature floral designs, which he painted this October. With the word “Dupont” etched into a pale pink bouquet of blossoming flowers, getting lost in this mural makes waiting for the inevitably delayed bus all the more tolerable. 1525 20th St. NW, DC; @chrispyrate

“Facing the Future, Together”

By Trap Bob

This mural resides at Julia’s Empanadas, one of D.C.’s favorite pastry shops located on 18th Street in Adams Morgan. D.C. Artist Trap Bob designed a poignant (and in true Trap fashion) boldly colored illustration for a noble cause. Working with No Kids Hungry this September, Trap completed the mural to shine light on the widespread pandemic hunger struggles and NKH’s campaign to rebuild a better tomorrow for the community. As Trap noted on Instagram about the piece, “Speaking with the families [featured in the campaign] really inspired me to create something unifying and optimistic for our community.” The mural also has a QR code people can scan to learn more about the campaign.

2452 18th St. NW, DC; @trapxbob

Ben’s Chili Bowl Mural

By Aniekan Udofia

If you ever waited in line to enter the Lincoln Theater or made a chili pilgrimage at the end of a night out, then this mural provides nostalgia. Even if you haven’t seen the mural in the alleyway of the iconic Ben’s Chili Bowl, the art will still feel familiar, depicting iconic Black figures and artists like the Obamas and Prince, as well as local legends like Chuck Brown and Bruce Johnson. Twelve other luminaries are featured on the mural, which was updated and expanded in 2017 by Aniekan Udofia, a well-known D.C. portrait artist who’s created several popular mural masterpieces of historical figures throughout the city including: Frederick Douglass, Duke Ellington and Marvin Gaye. Google search refers to Ben’s Chili Mural as a cultural landmark and we could not agree more.

1213 U St. NW, DC; @aniekanreloaded

“Boy Blowing Bubbles”

By Jay Coleman

Tucked in an alley off U Street is a boy inquisitively blowing bubbles from a wand. DMV artist Jay Coleman’s technicolor mural draws the attention of any passerby who catches a glimpse.

1110 U St. NW, DC; @jayfcoleman

“Go-Go City”

By Kaliq Crosby

To mark where #DontMuteDC started, this new mural on the side of Florida Avenue’s Metro PCS honors D.C.’s official music with a boy playing a bucket as a drum — a nod to the well-known go-go group JunkYard Band, who started making music at a young age with everyday found objects.

Florida Ave. + 7th St. NW; @kaliqcustoms

“Together”

By Lisa Marie, Maggie O’Neill, Nia Keturah Calhoun

The newly minted rainbow-centric mural was created by a powerhouse trifecta of D.C. artists to capture the community’s spirit and the District’s historic reputation as a place of protest. In addition to the message and artists, multiple organizations came together to make the mural happen, including Shaw Main Streets, DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities and Public Art Building Communities program. 1317 9th St. NW, DC; @lisamariestudio, @maggieoartist + @niaketurah

“Grate Project”

By Kelly Towles

Known for his whimsical characters, Towles does not disappoint with his Blagden Alley mural depicting an odd pair of robbers working to open the same garage door they are painted on with crowbars and matching orange gloves. While there, be sure to be on the lookout for other murals — Blagden Alley is a hub of murals and new ones frequently pop up. Blagden Alley NW, DC; @kellytowles

“Guardians of the Four Directions”

By MissCheLove

Breathtaking is the best word to describe this multi-story large mural seen on the side of Hotel Zena facing the side of Thomas Circle, which is hard to miss while walking or driving by. Prominent D.C. muralist Miss Chelove — who impressively completed the mural without any help or assistance during Covid — depicts two ethereal women of color standing with their backs towards each other as they protect their surroundings. 1155 14th St. NW, DC; @misschelove

“Penguins”

By No Kings Collective

Quirky and adorable, these giant realistic penguins from D.C. mural stalwarts No Kings Collective are painted around the garage near The Anthem. As you continue your journey through The Wharf, you might find yourself checking your back several times to see if they’re waddling behind. 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; @nokingscollective

Culture House

By HENSE

When thinking of a mural, a city wall is the obvious canvas — but Culture House redefines the genre by making their entire building a mural. The abstract, vibrant, geometric designs from nationally renowned artist HENSE properly fits the reimagined former church to now be a House of Art Worship. 1564 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; @hensethename

“The Beauty of Buzzards Point”

By Kaliq Crosby + Rose Jaffe

Frederick Douglas, Marvin Gaye and Eleanor Holmes Norton are all depicted throughout this mural that spans Pepco Waterfront Substation. The magnitude of open wall space also allowed for a community engagement opportunity. When completing the mural, Crosby and Jaffe offered 30 locals the opportunity to sign up and help paint for a day, proving that it truly takes a village to raise a masterpiece. With the help of the community, the mural is solidified as a center of pride for the Buzzard Point neighborhood. 700 Delaware Ave. SW, DC; @kaliqcustoms, @rose_inks

Ava NoMa Mural

By James Bullough

If you’ve wandered around NoMa, you’ve probably seen this stunning mural due to its sheer size. At first glance, you might be concerned at what appears to be a woman falling from the building, but looking closer (and based on where you’re standing) you see her holding a rope on one side. Down below on the adjacent building are three children holding the other end of the rope with playful grins. Created by D.C.-raised James Bullough, who has several murals throughout the city, it captures the human form masterfully with realistic highlights and contouring, all bringing the work to life. North Capitol + Pierce St. NE, DC; @james_bullough

“Mi Cuerpo, Mi Decisión”

By Lauren YS // Squid Licker

This mural is one of many that came out of this year’s annual D.C. Walls festival in September, which brought local and international artists together for a week of mural projects around NoMa. L.A.-based artist Lauren YS or “Squid Licker” painted this alluring mural of a person encircled by two mythical cat-like beasts, while using a color palette reminiscent of Lisa Frank art. Well hidden, it might take some effort to find, but is ultimately worthwhile. Lauren YS dedicated the mural to abortion rights by tilting it “Mi Cuerpo, Mi Decisión” or “My body, my choice.” N Street. NE, DC; @squid.licker

“Jasper 88”

By Baghead

Flying in from Miami, Baghead participated in this year’s D.C. Walls to create a punchy primary color forward mural. With many details woven in the design, the work incorporates abstract shapes and lines to depict a graphic fox that might not be noticeable upon first look. 38 N St. NE, DC; @baghead



“I’m Dreaming”

By Julia Chon // Kimchi Juice

Both the mural and its artist are new to the scene, but they’re already making a strong impression in the D.C. arts community. Another addition from the D.C. Walls festival, this mural is located on the art-filled Metropolitan Bike Trail and flanked by NoMa’s Alethia Tanner Park. Three similarly dressed women are serenely depicted as wind blows their hair in different directions, evoking the feeling that you just missed the breeze. Influenced by her Asian heritage, Kimchi Juice’s design was inspired by a poem from the Chinese poet Xu Zhimo about dreaming and longing for someone.

227 Harry Thomas Way. NE, DC; @kimchi.juice

“Sagrada, Divina”

By Ally Grimm // A.L. Grime

Also on the Metropolitan Trail and part of this year’s D.C. Walls roundup is the trippy, captivating mural from former D.C.-based artist Ally Grimm, better known as A.L. Grime. Her signature black and white fluid line work is mixed with colors and flowers to create a powerful image of a woman with a third eye staring at you as she emerges from the ground. The mural actually emerged at the last minute, as Grimm happened to be in town visiting from Colorado (where she now lives) and reached out to Kelly Towles, who organized the festival. 227 Harry Thomas Way. NE, DC; @a.l._grime

“Latin American Female Identity”

By Mariela Ajras

In only a couple years’ time, La Cosecha has quickly become a D.C. hub for Latinx art and culture. Despite passing by or frequenting La Cosecha, you might not realize a mural is hidden in the back of the building. The piece celebrates Latin American female identity and was painted by renowned Argentinian muralist Mariela Arjas. Symbolism is ripe throughout the work, with a woman painted twice in an identical inversion and a backdrop reminiscent of a serape design. 1280 4th St. NE, DC @marie_ajras



Turning Natural Mural

By Versatile Vice

The newest mural to grace this list, Versatile Vice completed this mural last month, which takes on a kaleidoscope pattern effect around the facade of the H-Street Juice shop. Adorned with butterflies and a mandala-like pattern at the base, this ultra-Instagrammable juicery is set to be your next go-to photo backdrop. Corner of 14th & H Streets NE, DC; @versatilevice



“Douglass Commonwealth”

By César Maxit + You Are Loved

As part of the 51st state initiative, Muriel Bowser and the MuralsDC joined forces to enlist local artists to complete 51 murals around the District in the summer of 2020. While statehood remains an elusive goal, we are left with beautiful expressions of love for D.C.’s community and culture throughout the city. One mural that stands out in particular is of a Black man wearing a “Douglass Commonwealth, 51st State” T-shirt in honor of the name Mayor Bowser proposed if D.C. were to become a state. Created by D.C. muralists César Maxit and You Are Loved, the man sports a face mask reading the latter’s namesake as a nod to Covid times, while signing “I love you” with both hands.

1111 25th St. NW, DC; @csrmxt, @youarelovedtag

“3 Famous Women”

Mimi Ton // Mimi the Muralist

This mural made a quiet entrance into D.C.’s mural scene this spring, despite its depiction of three legendary trailblazers who paved paths for women in their fields: Sally Ride, Kamala Harris and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Embellished with colorful triangles, each portrait is also accompanied with poignant quotes about continuing to advance women’s rights from the three featured luminaries. Although its location is obscure — drawn on a private home in a Capitol Hill alleyway — it is worth the stop.

422 15th Street. SE, DC; @mimithemuralist

“We Are Anacostia”

By Luis Peralta Del Valle

Stretching 200 feet and wrapping around two adjacent street walls, “We Are Anacostia” is a journey through Anacostia’s history including imagery of Anacostia Native Americans, a portrait of young Frederick Douglass (whose estate resides nearby), and a likeness of former D.C. mayor Marion Berry who lived in the neighborhood during his terms. The mural also depicts scenes from the present and future, with a couple protesting for affordable housing and children learning from science experiments. Good Hope Rd. SE, DC; @luis202artist

“Low Rider”

By Hamilton Glass

Retro and eye-catching, this mural on Murphy’s Auto Body brightens the street with its charming car designs. Both the garage and office of Murphy’s are tied together with a continuous red and white checkered flag pattern that serves as the backdrop for both the painted and parked cars around the shop. 1710 Good Hope Road. SE, DC; @hamglass

“The CROWN Act”

By Candice S. Taylor

The new mural on the side of Anacostia’s Busboys and Poets champions natural beauty, celebrating Black women’s natural hair. Commissioned by Dove, The CROWN Act stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” a movement pushing for laws to protect Black people from race-based hair discrimination. On Instagram, Candice S. Taylor noted, “I wanted to create something that Black women can see themselves in, or anyone who loves or cares for Black women, can look at it and see a bit of someone they recognize or a reminder of someone special to them, and reflect on exactly what The CROWN Act means and represents.” 2004 MLK Jr. Ave. SE, DC; @eshvion

“Many Voices Many Beats”

By Art B.L.O.C. DC

A team of artists, named Art B.L.O.C. DC, came together to create this mural dedicated to the go-go scene. Classic go-go band flyers dance in between six go-go music legends, including go-go’s “Godfather” Chuck Brown. The jubilant work is reminiscent of a celebratory parade line, and you can almost hear a bounce beat as you walk past it. 2420 MLK Jr. Ave. SE, DC @artblocdc

Nationals Park

By No King’s Collective

To round out the list, our mural tour ends with this piece that was completed by No Kings. This vibrant red, white and blue pop-art style mural incorporates all things ballpark — including, of course, a hotdog. Along with celebrating America’s favorite pastime, the mural exudes D.C pride with “Washington’’ emblazoned front and center, the Nationals insignia as a backdrop, and a mini-Capitol Building surreptitiously tucked in. 1500 S Capitol St. SE, DC; @nokingscollective

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.