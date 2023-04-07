Move Crossword: April 2023

We hope this crossword moves you.

This month, our crossword highlights things making us move. The theme is all-encompassing: it might be about a workout, our city’s transport system or the way a performance moves us emotionally. Keep an eye out for the many metaphors while moving through the crossword. See the answer key.

Print the downloadable PDF here.

ACROSS

1 Move to a new area

5 Useful local transport option

9 Used FedEx, e.g.

10 Cardio exercises keep it moving

11 Last number in a countdown

12 House buying and selling professional

14 Romantic flower

17 The sun, for example

18 Strolls idly through Rock Creek Park, for example

20 Stretching exercise procedure

23 Road crew supply

25 Type of transport covered by trains and buses

27 Seafood selection

28 Make a choice

30 Rent out

32 Garden between the Organization of American States Building and the Art Museum of the Americas

34 Green Lantern supervillain

36 Rainbow shape

38 __________Capitan in Yosemite National Park

39 Popular D.C. moving company, 2 words

DOWN

1 The act of bringing a historic building back to its former glory, for example

2 Waikiki wear

3 D.C. neighborhood full of colorful row houses, two words

4 House architecture style

6 Brown pelican features

7 Stravinsky’s __________ “The of Spring”

8 Famous D.C. spring blossoms

13 Pitcher’s asset

15 Classified ad abbreviation

16 Guesstimated arrival time, abbr.

19 Arranged

21 Shine, like the dew on spring flowers

22 In __________ (harmonious)

24 In a style from earlier days

26 Arrive at a destination

29 Chest muscle, for short

31 Item meant to identify baggage

33 Large deer

35 “Same __________ , same…” (casual)

37 Concerning

