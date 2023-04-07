Play
Move Crossword: April 2023
April 7, 2023 @ 10:00am
We hope this crossword moves you.
This month, our crossword highlights things making us move. The theme is all-encompassing: it might be about a workout, our city’s transport system or the way a performance moves us emotionally. Keep an eye out for the many metaphors while moving through the crossword. See the answer key.
Print the downloadable PDF here.
ACROSS
1 Move to a new area
5 Useful local transport option
9 Used FedEx, e.g.
10 Cardio exercises keep it moving
11 Last number in a countdown
12 House buying and selling professional
14 Romantic flower
17 The sun, for example
18 Strolls idly through Rock Creek Park, for example
20 Stretching exercise procedure
23 Road crew supply
25 Type of transport covered by trains and buses
27 Seafood selection
28 Make a choice
30 Rent out
32 Garden between the Organization of American States Building and the Art Museum of the Americas
34 Green Lantern supervillain
36 Rainbow shape
38 __________Capitan in Yosemite National Park
39 Popular D.C. moving company, 2 words
DOWN
1 The act of bringing a historic building back to its former glory, for example
2 Waikiki wear
3 D.C. neighborhood full of colorful row houses, two words
4 House architecture style
6 Brown pelican features
7 Stravinsky’s __________ “The of Spring”
8 Famous D.C. spring blossoms
13 Pitcher’s asset
15 Classified ad abbreviation
16 Guesstimated arrival time, abbr.
19 Arranged
21 Shine, like the dew on spring flowers
22 In __________ (harmonious)
24 In a style from earlier days
26 Arrive at a destination
29 Chest muscle, for short
31 Item meant to identify baggage
33 Large deer
35 “Same __________ , same…” (casual)
37 Concerning
