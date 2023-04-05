Bound for Adventure: A D.C. Public Transit Photo Essay

D.C. has many great options for getting around all eight wards, and District Fray tries a few out for an afternoon on the town.

In D.C., the city’s connective tissue is its vast urban mobility. This includes an expansive public transit system, the prevalence of carshare, micro-mobility alternatives like e-bikes and e-scooters and notable bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

With an ever-expanding network of Metro stations and lines, bus routes and the DC Streetcar — which stretches over 2.2 miles of H Street Corridor — it’s never been easier to traverse the country’s sixth-largest metropolitan area. Across 5,500+ square miles, more than 5.4 million locals can access one of three airports, cross state lines to commute home, enjoy the area’s diverse and flourishing food and beverage scene or visit one of its many monuments and artistic havens.

But the transit system and its governance are not without their flaws. Profitability, safety and equitable access remain ongoing and divisive issues. Thankfully, D.C. officials are taking many steps to evolve the District’s mass transit apparatus.

One such initiative kicked off in October 2022 as Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the launch of the Mobility Innovation District (MID). Backed by a generous budget, MID — which targets the Southwest corridor — is focused on modernization, sustainability, equality and innovation. It should improve upon electric vehicle charging infrastructure, promote job creation through the attraction of tech companies in the mobility space and introduce a Universal Basic Mobility program that provides a transportation stipend for low-income residents.

I recently set out with Gianna Verri, a manager at the popular American tavern and steakhouse St. Anselm, to explore the city via public transportation, capturing colorful images of the architecture, design and style that make it so distinctive. Our trip included a visit to Kramers, an OG bookstore and restaurant concept in Dupont Circle; a Metro ride to the iconic Union Station; a DC Streetcar cruise down the length of H Street for lunch and cocktails at Maketto and a 1.2-mile e-scooter safari to the bustling Union Market District.

We hope you’re encouraged to get out and enjoy the District by train, bike, scooter or foot, especially as the warm weather arrives. Photos by Andrew J. Williams III.

