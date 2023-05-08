13 Unwinding Activities in D.C. for Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day on the horizon, District Fray compiled a list of the best brunches, pop-ups and relaxing activities around the DMV.

Need a last minute plan for Mother’s Day weekend? Fear not. With a range of brunches, dinners, drink deals and a few novelty events, we’ve got you covered — just don’t forget to write her a card. Here’s what Mother’s Day looks like in The District. Note: Most descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

5.12-13

Vintage Pop-Up at Shinola by Libby Rasmussen

Need a gift for mom? Curator, collector and digital creator Libby Rasmussen, aka @libbylivingcolorfully, will be bringing her collection of colored vintage glassware to Shinola’s flagship Logan Circle store. Free+. 2 p.m. 1631 14th St. NW, DC; shinola.com // @shinola

5.14

Three-Course Brunch at Bourbon Steak

In the Four Seasons Hotel in Georgetown, Bourbon Steak is offering a three-course prix-fixe Mother’s Day bunch menu. With a newly opened courtyard and premium seating, this hidden gem is the perfect splurge for your mom. $130+. Various times. 2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; bourbonsteakdc.com // @bourbonsteakdc

Brunch at Anju

It’s already probably at the top of your list, but if its not, it will be. For brunch or for dinner, Anju’s Korean comfort foods combined with the cozy modern setting is a perfect plan for Mother’s Day. Various prices and times. 1805 18th St. NW, DC; anjurestaurant.com // @anjufrc

All-You-Can-Eat Brunch at Buena Vida Gastrolounge

Unlimited small plates and 99-cent mimosas — what more could you want? Buena Vida Gastrolounge is hosting a Mother’s Day all-you-can eat brunch including eggs benedict, steak and cheese tacos, and chilaquiles. $40. 10 a.m. 2900 Wilson Blvd. Suite 103, Arlington, VA; buenavidagastrolounge.com // @buenavidagastrolounge

Three-Course Brunch at The Bombay Club

Champagne, live piano music and a three-course brunch of traditional Indian fare, including dessert with a choice of chocolate mouse or gulab jamon. $55+. 7 a.m. 815 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; bombayclubdc.com // @bombayclubdc

French Brunch + Dinner at Petite Cerise

If your mom is yearning for a French escape, try brunch or dinner at Petite Cerise for a French-inspired menu and a cute seating area. Various prices. 9 a.m. 1027 7th St. NW, DC; petitecerisedc.com // @petitecerisedc

Flora Flora at The Pendry

Want brunch and a view of the Potomac? Flora Flora at The Pendry is located right along side the Wharf, featuring stunning views and a delicious Latin-inspired menu. Various prices. 7 a.m. 655 Water St. SW, DC; pendry.com // @pendrywharfdc

Booze, Carbs + Sweets at Barcelona Wine Bar

Barcelona Wine Bar is hosting a brunch of booze, carbs and sweets: the brunch basics with a Spanish flair. Various prices and times. Various locations; barcelonawinebar.com // @barcelonawinebar

Mother’s Day Pasta at Osteria Morini

Not looking for brunch? No problem. Osteria Morini is offering a special Mother’s Day menu available all day, featuring fresh, hand-rolled garganelli pasta and creamy mezzelune nero raviolli. Various prices. 11:30 a.m. 301 Water St. SE, DC; osteriamorini.com // @osteriamorin

Mother’s Day Soirée at Le Fantôme Food Hall & Bar

If your mom just wants you to be happy for her gift, try this event where the whole family can feel some joy. Picture frame making, card creating, live music and food and drink specials await. Free+. 12 p.m. 4501 Woodberry St. Riverdale Park, MD; lefantomefoodhall.com // @lefantomeriverdale

“Working Mama: Paying Tribute to the Mothers in Our Lives” at Busboys and Poets

If your mom is the artsy type, join slam poet Gayle Danley for an evening of words and music in honor of Mother’s Day. $20. 5:30 p.m. 6251 Mango Tree Rd. Columbia, MD; busboysandpoets.com // @busboysandpoets

Mother’s Day Yoga + Crystal Bowl Sound Bath at National Building Museum

If your mom just wants some peace and quiet for her gift, this is one way to do it. All levels of yoga lovers can savasana while immersed in a hypnotizing sound bath. $30. 9 a.m. 401 F St. NW, DC; nbm.org // @nationalbuildingmuseum

Urban Unwind at Thompson Hotel

Retreat with mom or send her off for a staycation at Thompson Hotel DC for their Urban Unwind wellness package. Various prices and times. 221 Tingey St. SE, DC; hyatt.com // @thompsonwashingtondc

