13 Unwinding Activities in D.C. for Mother’s Day
May 8, 2023 @ 12:00pm
With Mother’s Day on the horizon, District Fray compiled a list of the best brunches, pop-ups and relaxing activities around the DMV.
Need a last minute plan for Mother’s Day weekend? Fear not. With a range of brunches, dinners, drink deals and a few novelty events, we’ve got you covered — just don’t forget to write her a card. Here’s what Mother’s Day looks like in The District. Note: Most descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.
5.12-13
Vintage Pop-Up at Shinola by Libby Rasmussen
Need a gift for mom? Curator, collector and digital creator Libby Rasmussen, aka @libbylivingcolorfully, will be bringing her collection of colored vintage glassware to Shinola’s flagship Logan Circle store. Free+. 2 p.m. 1631 14th St. NW, DC; shinola.com // @shinola
5.14
Three-Course Brunch at Bourbon Steak
In the Four Seasons Hotel in Georgetown, Bourbon Steak is offering a three-course prix-fixe Mother’s Day bunch menu. With a newly opened courtyard and premium seating, this hidden gem is the perfect splurge for your mom. $130+. Various times. 2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; bourbonsteakdc.com // @bourbonsteakdc
Brunch at Anju
It’s already probably at the top of your list, but if its not, it will be. For brunch or for dinner, Anju’s Korean comfort foods combined with the cozy modern setting is a perfect plan for Mother’s Day. Various prices and times. 1805 18th St. NW, DC; anjurestaurant.com // @anjufrc
All-You-Can-Eat Brunch at Buena Vida Gastrolounge
Unlimited small plates and 99-cent mimosas — what more could you want? Buena Vida Gastrolounge is hosting a Mother’s Day all-you-can eat brunch including eggs benedict, steak and cheese tacos, and chilaquiles. $40. 10 a.m. 2900 Wilson Blvd. Suite 103, Arlington, VA; buenavidagastrolounge.com // @buenavidagastrolounge
Three-Course Brunch at The Bombay Club
Champagne, live piano music and a three-course brunch of traditional Indian fare, including dessert with a choice of chocolate mouse or gulab jamon. $55+. 7 a.m. 815 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; bombayclubdc.com // @bombayclubdc
French Brunch + Dinner at Petite Cerise
If your mom is yearning for a French escape, try brunch or dinner at Petite Cerise for a French-inspired menu and a cute seating area. Various prices. 9 a.m. 1027 7th St. NW, DC; petitecerisedc.com // @petitecerisedc
Flora Flora at The Pendry
Want brunch and a view of the Potomac? Flora Flora at The Pendry is located right along side the Wharf, featuring stunning views and a delicious Latin-inspired menu. Various prices. 7 a.m. 655 Water St. SW, DC; pendry.com // @pendrywharfdc
Booze, Carbs + Sweets at Barcelona Wine Bar
Barcelona Wine Bar is hosting a brunch of booze, carbs and sweets: the brunch basics with a Spanish flair. Various prices and times. Various locations; barcelonawinebar.com // @barcelonawinebar
Mother’s Day Pasta at Osteria Morini
Not looking for brunch? No problem. Osteria Morini is offering a special Mother’s Day menu available all day, featuring fresh, hand-rolled garganelli pasta and creamy mezzelune nero raviolli. Various prices. 11:30 a.m. 301 Water St. SE, DC; osteriamorini.com // @osteriamorin
Mother’s Day Soirée at Le Fantôme Food Hall & Bar
If your mom just wants you to be happy for her gift, try this event where the whole family can feel some joy. Picture frame making, card creating, live music and food and drink specials await. Free+. 12 p.m. 4501 Woodberry St. Riverdale Park, MD; lefantomefoodhall.com // @lefantomeriverdale
“Working Mama: Paying Tribute to the Mothers in Our Lives” at Busboys and Poets
If your mom is the artsy type, join slam poet Gayle Danley for an evening of words and music in honor of Mother’s Day. $20. 5:30 p.m. 6251 Mango Tree Rd. Columbia, MD; busboysandpoets.com // @busboysandpoets
Mother’s Day Yoga + Crystal Bowl Sound Bath at National Building Museum
If your mom just wants some peace and quiet for her gift, this is one way to do it. All levels of yoga lovers can savasana while immersed in a hypnotizing sound bath. $30. 9 a.m. 401 F St. NW, DC; nbm.org // @nationalbuildingmuseum
Urban Unwind at Thompson Hotel
Retreat with mom or send her off for a staycation at Thompson Hotel DC for their Urban Unwind wellness package. Various prices and times. 221 Tingey St. SE, DC; hyatt.com // @thompsonwashingtondc
