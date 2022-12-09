Moon Rabbit Drops Eras-Inspired Taylor Swift Sips

Taylor Swift gave D.C. the cold shoulder when she snubbed the city on her upcoming Eras Tour, but that didn’t discourage Moon Rabbit from introducing some new cocktails inspired by the pop icon.

The contemporary Vietnamese restaurant is helmed by executive chef Kevin Tien, who says he’s always been about having fun and injecting his personality into his menus. Tien also counts himself a big Swift fan, evidenced by the stickers of the songwriter around his office.

“We’ve always had Taylor Swift–named cocktails from the beginning,” Tien says.

Together with beverage director Ashley Mac, Tien wanted to do something fun that stood out. Like Swift’s upcoming tour, each drink pays tribute to the eras and hits of the artist’s dynamic career. The specials started as a way to participate in DC Cocktail Week, though many will remain throughout December.

Among the options is the Big Reputation, a warmed cocktail that aims to be a bananas foster in liquid form, featuring butter fat–washed añejo tequila, dry-spiced Cotton & Reed rum and a banana-infused Amontillado sherry. Wildfire Lies, a black Manhattan riff, was developed in partnership with Jack Daniel’s and The Wharf to benefit the Operation Ride Home charity. The strong sipper pairs Gentleman Jack whiskey with a toasted and salted amaro blend and ginger bitters. For something tropical, try the Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes, with its base of goji berry–infused tequila, apple brandy, pumpkin puree and gooseberry.

“I wanted to make a cocktail that was kind of like a fruit punch but with fall flavors,” Mac says. “Kind of like Christmas on a beach.”

Mac also created a non-alcoholic drink, the Vigilante Shit, that uses zero-proof bourbon, Hot Kid milk, Bengal-spiced tea and horchata. The concoction drinks like a Vietnamese-inspired eggnog.

Moon Rabbit isn’t the only restaurant in D.C. celebrating Swift this season. Wine bar Maxwell Park decked out its Navy Yard location in Taylor Swift decor, and its Shaw location has a seasonal beverage list that draws characteristics from albums like “Fearless” (flirty and romantic), “Red” (vengeful and emotional) and “1989” (liberating and exotic) as a creative wine-pairing method.

And with Moon Rabbit located just a short walk along The Wharf from The Anthem, perhaps DMV-based Swifties can get a little taste of the Eras Tour after all.

Moon Rabbit: 801 Wharf St. SW, DC; moonrabbitdc.com // @moonrabbitdc

Maxwell Park – Navy Yard: 1346 4th St. SE, DC; maxwelldcwine.com/home-navy-yard // @maxwellpark_navyyard

Maxwell Park – Shaw: 1336 9th St. NW, DC; maxwelldcwine.com/home-shaw // @maxwellpark_shaw