Mindful Drinking for the Sober-Curious Infographic

Ever since Dry January was introduced to the U.S. in 2013, the sober-curious movement has grown from a niche community to a full-blown cultural shift. But what does sober-curious even mean? And how exactly does one practice mindful drinking? Find the answers to these questions and learn more about where the nonalcoholic beverage industry has been and where it’s headed below. Infographic by Amanda Weisbrod.

