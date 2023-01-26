Photo Gallery: Mindful Drinking Fest 2023

At Selina Union Market on Saturday, January 21, the sober and sober curious came together to celebrate delicious non-alcoholic wines, beers, spirits and cocktails that have exploded onto the market to serve the growing culture of people who are mindful of what and how they drink. Organized by Positive Damage Inc. founder Derek Brown, Washington D.C. destination director at Selina Hotels Maria Bastach and Craft Beer Cellar owner Erika Goedrich, the full day included a grand tasting, wellness classes, a bartender competition and an afterparty. Photos by Ben Droz.

Judy Elahi. Photo by Ben Droz.

