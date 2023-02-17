Mardi Gras in D.C.: Where to Eat, Drink + Party

Dreaming of taking a stroll in the French Quarter, waiting for a grandiose parade full of festive colors for Mardi Gras? With a stacked lineup of events and deals, you’ll definitely feel the New Orleans spirit come alive in D.C. starting this week. From food and drinks to parades to even more food and drinks, you’ll be pleased without having to make the trek all the way down to Louisiana. Note: Most descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

2.17-2.21

Bayou Bakery

For Fat Tuesday, Celebrity Chef David Guas’ Bayou Bakery will extend its hours from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The doors reopen with a fixed menu of Mardi Gras food specials and live music. Tickets will be sold upon entry: booze, grub and brews, and with each pass, you get three items. Additionally, from Friday to Tuesday, the bakery will also be selling classic King Cake Donuts with hints of vanilla, lemon, and cinnamon. Various times. $16-$22.1515 N Courthouse Rd. Arlington, VA; bayoubakeryva.com // @bayoubakery

Union Market Mardi Gras

With a range of food and drink specials, Union Market is beginning Mardi Gras right. Start your day with something sweet like a King Cake from Ravenhook Bakehouse. For lunch, both Puddin’ and Bidwells have got you hooked up with their authentic shrimp Po’boy; or you could enjoy Neopol’s smoked mussels and shrimp. Finally, finish off the day by indulging in Buffalo & Bergen and AboveGround’s slate of classic Mardi Gras cocktails including everything from Hurricanes to Vieux Carres. Food and drink specials will run from Friday to Tuesday. Concluding Mardi Gras Weekend, Union Market will host a musical celebration on Tuesday evening featuring R&B and New Orleans jazzy classics. Various times. Free. 1309 5th St. NE, DC; unionmarketdc.com // @unionmarketdc

Mardi Gras on Barracks Row

Local businesses on 8th Street will be on full display this parade, with live music and special Mardi Gras-themed festivities. Featuring deals from Ophelia’s, Crazy Aunt Helen’s, and District Doughnut among many others. Various times. Free. 8th St. SE, DC; barracksrow.org // @barracksrow

Le Fantome

Le Fantome, the international food hall will be offering food and drink specials in celebration of Mardi Gras. Top Chef D.C. winner Kevin Sbraga’s hot chicken joint Sonny and Sons will offer their New Orleans-style beignets for a promotional price of $7 for 4 beignets. At the bar, guests will be able to enjoy $7 Hurricanes and French 75 cocktails. Specials will be available all day starting Friday until Tuesday. Various times. Free. 4501 Woodberry St. Riverdale Park, MD; lefantomefoodhall.com // @lefantomeriverdale

2.18

Mardi Gras Parade at The Wharf

Mardi Gras at The Wharf begins at 3 p.m., where the District Pier Bar will begin serving Hurricanes in anticipation of the 3:30 p.m. parade down Wharf Street. Featuring festive floats from local businesses, a dance party on the District Pier to follow the parade, and a concluding fireworks salute at 6:30 p.m. as the finale, you won’t want to miss the grand celebration. 3-8 p.m. Free. 760 Maine Ave SW, DC; wharfdc.com/ // @thewharfdc

B Live’s Beads and Brews

Clarendon’s restaurant, bar, and music venue, B Live is hosting a Mardi Gras-themed celebration featuring a DJ, drink specials, giveaways, Mardi Gras beads, and live music from the JJ Rupp Band. 8 p.m. Free. 2854 Wilson Blvd. Arlington,VA; bliveva.com // @blive_va

2.19

Donahue’s L’Apres Veuve

Donahue will be hosting “L’Apres Veuve” as a post-Sunday brunch event for Mardi Gras if you want a few drinks to finish the celebration off. Sponsored by Veuve Clicquot, this event will be part of a series that the Georgetown lounge will host once or twice a month. 4-9 p.m. Free+. 1338 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; donahuedc.com // @donahuge_lounge

Dauphine’s Mardi Gras

From an open bar, and food stations, to music and entertainment, Dauphine’s Mardi Gras will be a full taste of New Orleans in D.C. All proceeds will directly benefit Freshfarm – a D.C. nonprofit working for food sustainability and equity. Various times. $165+.1100 15th St. NW, DC; dauphinesdc.com // @dauphinesdc

2.25

Clarendon Ballroom’s “Retox Brunch”

Clarendon Ballroom will be hosting a Mardi Gras edition of its classic “Retox Brunch.” Join the party for bottomless food stations, multiple DJs, live music, dancing, giveaways, a mimosa ice luge, $15 champagne bottle specials + more. General admission is free with an RSVP, and priority seating is $25 which includes unlimited buffet, welcome shooter, fast pass entry, mimosa and champagne deals, and a reserved seat to see all the action up front). Various times. Free+. 3185 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; clarendonballroomva.com // @clarendonballroom_va

2.26

Moon Rabbit

Native Vietnamese-Cajun Chef Kevin Tien is hosting a Louisiana Style Crawfish boil outside on the terrace of Moon Rabbit in the spirit of Mardi Gras. Various times. Free+. 801 Wharf St. SW, DC; moonrabbitdc.com // @moonrabbitdc

Mardi Gras at Michele’s

D.C.’s French-American brasserie Michele’s is celebrating Mardi Gras with classic New Orleans-style food from Cochon de Lait, Seafood Jambalaya, and King Cake, as well as some Michele’s classics like Crawfish Hushpuppies. Complete with NOLA cocktails and live music, Michele’s is embracing the festive spirit. 12 p.m. $95. 1201 K St. NW, DC; michelesdc.com // @micheles.dc