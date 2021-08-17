Le Dîner en Blanc Returns to D.C.

After taking a hiatus in 2020, Le Dîner en Blanc – Washington, the popular pop-up style culinary event, returns this summer for its seventh year to the capital on Saturday, August 21, from 6-10 p.m., at a yet to be disclosed location.

The concept was Introduced in 1988 in Paris, France, by François Pasquier and several companions and has since evolved into a wildly popular international soirée. 2018 marked the 30th anniversary of the ritzy affair.

Per usual, participants are invited to drape themselves in their swankiest top hats, gowns, brogues, suspenders, rompers, heels, necklaces or handkerchiefs. Individual expression of style is encouraged, as long as the most important rule is honored: come — head to toe — in all white attire.

The curated aesthetic of the evening follows suite, with guests providing their own white tables, chairs, table clothes and food.

Washington D.C.’s blend of iconic monuments and museums, brutalist architecture, vibrant street art culture and lush green spaces and picturesque sunsets add a unique mystique and flair to Le Dîner en Blanc.

Since 2014, the event, announced, per tradition, at 4 p.m. on the day-of, has rolled out the all-white bash at Nationals Parks, Yards Park, the Carnegie Institute and even on Pennsylvania Avenue.

In 2019, D.C. ‘s iteration of Le Dîner en Blanc was held at Freedom Plaza and sold out in record time. This year, Washingtonians are eager to dust off their best white threads and join in on the annual French picnic tradition that offers a magical dining experience, full of dancing, gourmet meals, live music and entertainment and more.

“This year more than ever, we are ecstatic to bring back and resume Le Dîner en Blanc to Washington for its seventh edition and as an annual occasion going forward,” says Linda Davis, co-host and principal of The Davis Group, the Annapolis-based event management and production company spearheading the event. “Washingtonians and visitors alike are ready to gather once again and celebrate life with the common goal of sharing a gourmet meal, reacquainting with old and new friends alike. With everyone dressed in white, the event is the most beautiful spectacle Washington experiences.”

Throughout the evening, more than 4,500 patrons can expect to enjoy other signature features, including the napkin wave, which officially commences dinner and the igniting of sparklers, signaling the formal end of dinner and serving as a dramatic invitation to occupy the dance floor.

The event arrives in D.C. as the local restaurant scene continues to explode, even in the midst of a global pandemic. As the accolades continue to multiply for local establishments, the pomp and circumstance offered by Le Dîner en Blanc still remains second to none.

This year, to complement the event’s elegance, the new YOTEL Washington DC Hotel helps remix the event by serving as its exclusive hotel partner, offering discounted room rates ($99 per night) for their premier cabins, available on both Friday and Saturday evening.

YOTEL guests can conveniently purchase dinner picnic baskets and wine/champagne selections from Art & Soul, the hotel’s restaurant.

And thanks to YOTEL, the party doesn’t end after the last napkin is folded. The hotel’s Deck 11 rooftop will serve as the backdrop for the After Party, kicking off promptly at 10:00 p.m.

To join the waiting list for this year’s Le Dîner en Blanc – Washington, visit here. Dinner rental packages can be found here.

YOTEL Washington DC: 415 New Jersey Ave. NW, DC; yotel.com // @yotelwashingtondc

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.