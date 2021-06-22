YOTEL Washington DC’s Deck 11 Opens to Big Splash

With the city getting back to normal and summer in full swing, YOTEL Washington DC has opened up Deck 11, one of the largest rooftop terraces in the District, offering an 800-square-foot pool overlooking the U.S. Capitol.

At 8,000 square feet, the rooftop oasis also boasts private sun decks and top-of-the-line resort cabanas. Deck 11 offers an array of different seating arrangements — with everything from 26 lounge chairs to a communal dining table. There is a bar right off the pool with a dozen barstools nestled at the countertop and 11 high-top tables scattered throughout the area.

“We all want to feel like a space is unique to us and Deck 11 does just that,” says Shawn Jervis, YOTEL’s general manager. “Our team was very mindful in creating a variety of settings that appeal to different types of guests — whether staying or stopping by — and being able to utilize each area for different purposes by day and by night.”

With that in mind, four cabanas are set up for lounging poolside or working remotely, complete with charging ports. Come nighttime, these transition into lounge areas with bottle service.

There’s also communal fire pits, yard games, a DJ booth, special VIP section and lounge offering full food and beverage service featuring craft cocktails, local beers, wine, appetizers, salads, crab cakes and sandwiches.

“The bar and restaurant will have a casual daytime vibe for bites and cocktails under the sun and by night, transforms into a lively gathering spot,” Jervis says. “We have movable DJ setups and fire pits adjacent to the pool, creating a really high-energy scene with live DJs soon to be lined up for the summer. We’re really proud of the result and the unique spaces we’ve created. I’m excited to finally be able to share it with our guests and the public.”

Located at 415 New Jersey Ave. NW, YOTEL’s Deck 11 is named after the level of the building it occupies. Grand opening events including live DJ sets will kick off in July as the rooftop celebrates its debut. And the great thing for D.C. residents is that Deck 11 isn’t only available to hotel guests.

“As a brand, we’re all about being inclusive rather than exclusive,” Jervis says. “D.C. has influenced every part of our hotel and hospitality spaces — from our cuisine and cocktail strategy to the design and live acts. It was important for us to open these areas to the public so they too can enjoy the great amenities and offerings that our city has inspired. After all, energy brings energy.”

Retractable awnings and water misters were installed to ensure a comfortable temperature and adequate shade in the warmer months, making it a perfect hangout all season long.

YOTEL was renovated at the height of the pandemic and then went through an initial opening phase during the riots, less than a block away.

“Going through these events as team has not only made us stronger forces in hospitality, but it pushed us to pour even more of our hearts into the final product to get it just right,” Jervis says. “We feel that it’s a testament to how proud we are to be from D.C. and to be a part of this great city —that has truly come out on top.”

Last month, the hotel re-opened its popular Art and Soul restaurant, led by new chef Danny Chavez, boasting an expansive patio for al fresco dining. Deck 11 now helps to carry on the new energy and life to the Capitol Hill area.

“Within the last few weeks of opening both Deck 11 and Art and Soul, it’s inspiring to see the streets come alive again with people sitting on the patio for brunch or heading up to the pool,” Jervis says. “It’s an awesome feeling that we can’t wait for more people to experience.”

Deck 11 at YOTEL Washington DC: 415 New Jersey Ave. NW, DC; yotel.com // @yotelwashingtondc

