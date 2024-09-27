Music

Johns Hopkins Peabody Performance Series 2024

September 27, 2024 @ 2:18pm |

The Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University brings its Peabody Performance Series to the Bloomberg Center in downtown Washington, D.C. Presenting free public performances by the Conservatory’s esteemed faculty, alumni, students, and special guests, the fall season spotlights diverse contemporary artistic practices and explores the vital role of music in democracy and public discourse. Daytime and evening events include concerts, multi-day festivals, and symposia. Reserve your free tickets now and learn more at washingtondc.jhu.edu.

Performances:

September 27 – Polyaspora Festival: Antropofagia

October 2 – Brad Balliett, Bassoon

October 13 – and we, each

October 22 – Music and Democracy

November 1 – Peabody Graduate Jazz Ensemble

November 8 – College Music Society Showcase Concert

November 15 – From Synthesizers to AI: Where Technology and Engineering Shape Sound

December 6 – Tony Arnold, soprano, and Sahun Sam Hong, piano

Photos from past performances: