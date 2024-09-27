Music
Johns Hopkins Peabody Performance Series 2024
September 27, 2024 @ 2:18pm
The Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University brings its Peabody Performance Series to the Bloomberg Center in downtown Washington, D.C. Presenting free public performances by the Conservatory’s esteemed faculty, alumni, students, and special guests, the fall season spotlights diverse contemporary artistic practices and explores the vital role of music in democracy and public discourse. Daytime and evening events include concerts, multi-day festivals, and symposia. Reserve your free tickets now and learn more at washingtondc.jhu.edu.
Performances:
September 27 – Polyaspora Festival: Antropofagia
October 2 – Brad Balliett, Bassoon
October 22 – Music and Democracy
November 1 – Peabody Graduate Jazz Ensemble
November 8 – College Music Society Showcase Concert
November 15 – From Synthesizers to AI: Where Technology and Engineering Shape Sound
December 6 – Tony Arnold, soprano, and Sahun Sam Hong, piano
