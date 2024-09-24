From Synthesizers to AI: Where Technology and Engineering Shape Sound

Explore emerging trends at the intersection of technology and the performing arts with a Peabody Dean’s Symposium, multimedia performance, and celebration of Thomas Dolby as the inaugural Taylor A. Hanex Professor of Music for New Media. The event will also feature interactive installations from Peabody’s Recording Arts & Sciences, Acoustics, and Sonic Arts programs. 2:30 pm – Dean’s Symposium on the Arts and AI 4:00 pm – Multimedia Performance and Professorship Celebration

Free tickets are required; Tickets can be reserved online.

This performance will be livestreamed.

The Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University brings its Peabody Performance Series to the Bloomberg Center in downtown Washington, D.C. Presenting free public performances by the Conservatory’s esteemed faculty, alumni, students, and special guests, the fall season spotlights diverse contemporary artistic practices and explores the vital role of music in democracy and public discourse. Daytime and evening events include concerts, multi-day festivals, and symposia. Reserve your free tickets now and learn more at washingtondc.jhu.edu.