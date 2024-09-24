A program featuring new works for bassoon, including works by incarcerated composers.

Brad Balliett, bassoon with Bryan Young, bassoon Sam Suggs, bass Mikael Darmanie, piano

Free tickets are required; Tickets can be reserved online.

This performance will be livestreamed.

