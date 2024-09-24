Peabody Graduate Jazz Ensemble

A new ensemble created to spotlight Peabody’s graduate students in Jazz Studies takes the stage, directed by acclaimed drummer Allison Miller. The Graduate Jazz Ensemble comprises recipients of Peabody’s selective Graduate Jazz Fellowship, which emphasizes community-engaged artistry to develop expressive, flexible, creative, and collaborative musicians who are deeply invested in making an impact with their art. The ensemble provides developing artists with a platform to compose and perform original works, while gaining experience in roles of leadership and giving back to the community as educational artists.

Free tickets are required; Tickets can be reserved online.

This performance will be livestreamed.

The Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University brings its Peabody Performance Series to the Bloomberg Center in downtown Washington, D.C. Presenting free public performances by the Conservatory’s esteemed faculty, alumni, students, and special guests, the fall season spotlights diverse contemporary artistic practices and explores the vital role of music in democracy and public discourse. Daytime and evening events include concerts, multi-day festivals, and symposia. Reserve your free tickets now and learn more at washingtondc.jhu.edu.