Polyaspora Festival: Antropofagia

This program features today’s leading musical voices of the Brazilian diaspora and explores the complexities and intersections of identity, race, history and cultural ethos from within a Brazilian framing. Includes works by Felipe Lara, Jocy de Oliveira, Igor Santos, Marcos Balter, Arthur Kampela, and Michelle Agnes. Pre-Concert Talk with Dr. Alejandro L. Madrid from Harvard University.

Free tickets are required; tickets can be reserved online.

This performance will be livestreamed.

The Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University brings its Peabody Performance Series to the Bloomberg Center in downtown Washington, D.C. Presenting free public performances by the Conservatory’s esteemed faculty, alumni, students, and special guests, the fall season spotlights diverse contemporary artistic practices and explores the vital role of music in democracy and public discourse. Daytime and evening events include concerts, multi-day festivals, and symposia. Reserve your free tickets now and learn more at washingtondc.jhu.edu.