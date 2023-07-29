Jamie Sabat Promotes Wellness Amidst D.C.’s Fast-Paced Networking Culture

Sabat created High Vibe Women as a space for DMV women to connect, network and create together.

As a manifestation mentor, conscious parenting coach and founder of High Vibe Women, Jamie Sabat stay busy. We chatted with her about High Vibe Women, facilitating community and her favorite D.C. spots.

District Fray: What’s the story behind High Vibe Women?

Sabat: High Vibe Women sprung out of my coaching business. Many of my clients, all female entrepreneurs, were asking me to introduce them to each other. The idea came to me in the shower — “I’m going to start a wellness community for women to network.” The High Vibe Women network is slightly different from other business communities — we are focused on spiritual wellness. We do activities like cacao ceremonies, sound healing and zero-proof happy hours. Our conversations are deep. You might know one of the members’ sun sign before you know what they do for a living.

When you’re not busy facilitating and creating community, what do you do for your own self-care?

When I have more time in the morning, I spend it in self-hypnosis, meditating, journaling and reading. I love a long walk in nature. My neighborhood, Mount Rainier, has many paths and bike trails that I enjoy. I’m also a big biohacker, so I enjoy infrared, ice baths and saunas. I love going to Balian Springs, Eaton Hotel and Capital Cryo to zone out.

What are some of your favorite D.C. spots that help fill your cup?

As a single mom and entrepreneur, I don’t spend much time going out. If I have a Sunday afternoon free, I will head to Sunday Love for the wellness event and then tear up the dance floor. When I’m feeling nostalgic, I’ll head to the Bishop’s Garden to meditate at my high school, National Cathedral School. The Hillwood Estates, The Reach at the Kennedy Center and Dumbarton Oaks are others I enjoy for a chill day.

Sabat will be hosting a series of wellness events to fundraise for the High Vibe House, a Healing + Wellness Center in the DMV, which will include coworking spots, a curated wellness calendar of events and cold plunges and barrel saunas. Learn more at distillandexpress.com and follow her on Instagram @distillandexpress.

