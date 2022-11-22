Outdoor Ice Rink Roundup

Grab some skates and get out on the ice! Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, taking a spin on one of D.C.’s beautiful ice rinks is sure to be a highlight of your holiday season. Afterward, get a hot chocolate or apple cider and go for a stroll in the snow. Skating and a warm drink: It’s the spirit of winter, distilled into one perfect afternoon. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

Now Open

Canal Park Ice Rink

Canal Park has everything you need for the perfect afternoon and evening out with your friends and family. Admission varies with a $5 skate rental if needed. Glide around on the ice at your own speed and make memories that you, your friends and your family will talk about for weeks on end. Experience a daily public skating session and join in on the fun! (Also, keep an eye out for special themed Public Skating sessions!). $12+. Various times. Canal Park: 200 M St. SE, DC; skatecanalpark.com // @northeastskatezone

Pentagon Row Outdoor Ice Skating

Reservations are required for this outdoor Pentagon City rink, which opened last week; you can book two weeks out. The rink is large, and there’s a stone fireplace that looks awfully inviting after all that ice time. $10+. Various times. Pentagon Row: 1101 S Joyce St. Arlington, VA; pentagonrowskating.com // @pentagonrowskating

Silver Spring Ice Rink

We reserve skate sizes, and cannot guarantee your size will be set aside if not selected during check-out. Please purchase one ticket at a time, selecting the skate size for each one. $10+. Various Times. Silver Spring Ice Rink: 8523 Fenton St., Silver Spring, MD; silverspringskating.com // @silverspringiceskating

Washington Harbour Ice Rink

Skating sessions are 90 minutes with a 30 minute break between each session. Please check in at the Skate Shop upon arrival. $9+. Various times. Washington Harbour: 3000-3050 K St. NW, DC; thewashingtonharbour.com // @washingtonharbour

Open 11.23

The Wharf Ice Rink

Experience The Wharf Ice Rink — DC’s only over-water ice skating rink. From November through February, come to Transit Pier right outside The Anthem and lace up your skates — bring your own or rent some rink-side — to glide over the ice and enjoy amazing views of the water and monuments. While you’re here, treat yourself to some hot beverages and seasonal specialties at nearby restaurants and shops. $10+. Various times. District Wharf: 760 Maine Ave. SW, DC; wharfdc.com // @thewharfdc

Open 11.26

National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden

Take a spin on the ice surrounded by the grand architecture of national museums and monuments. Enjoy splendid views of large-scale sculptures from artists in our renowned collection, including Alexander Calder, Louise Bourgeois and Roy Lichtenstein. From skating lessons to special events, the ice rink offers plenty for you and your family to enjoy. $9+. Various times. National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden: Constitution Ave. NW + 7th St. NW, DC; nga.gov // @ngadc

